Plenty of cool things to do this week in the capital…

It’s a brand new week and your diary shouldn’t have to just revolve around work meetings, business lunches and other mundane tasks.

Listed below are some cool things to do in Abu Dhabi that will have you jumping out of bed in the morning excited to get the day started.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday March 14

Tuck into a menu at a fine dining restaurant for a great price

Chef’s Table is a core feature of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, where a collection of the city’s finest restaurants each put on a limited-time, a five-course menu for a relatively affordable price. It offers foodies a chance to experience the very best of food the emirate has to offer without spending a fortune. The season’s final Chef’s Table will be available to experience between March 14 and April 3. It will cost between Dhs295 and Dhs398, depending on the venue. Read more here and get your bookings in.

You can find the full menus and how to book each restaurant at adculinaryseason.ae

Monday March 15

Check out Aptitude Café’s new look and dishes

The stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi may be closed on Mondays, but Aptitude Café is now open daily from 9am to 9pm offering up new dishes including tempting pastries and speciality coffee. The cafe boasts one of the best views in the city and will also be launching new activities including workshops, dinner events, themed nights and more.

Aptitude Cafe, Louvre Abu Dhabi, daily, 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0)2 6736 688 louvreabudhabi.ae

Tuesday March 16

Dig into tacos for a midweek pick me up

If you’re looking to save a bit this week and love tacos, head to Yas Links in the capital. This cool deal includes tacos and a house beverage for just Dhs79. Enjoy your meal and the last of the cool weather out on the Hickory terrace with mates. Don’t forget to make a reservation at 02 404 3000.

Hickory Restaurant, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs79 Tel: (02) 404 3077, @hickorys.yaslinks

Hang out with owls

The region’s first owl cafe, Boomah is here where yes, you can interact with cute animals. But, only after washing your hands with a special owl-friendly hand sanitiser. There are 10 species of owls here, and if you’re concerned about their well-being, don’t be as they are cared for by a team of highly skilled owl specialists. These same specialists are on hand to ensure the interactions with the birds and guests are safe. The owls are also free to fly at night, and because the cafe only opens at 2pm, they get a proper lie-in during the day.

Boomah, Next to AlSeef Village Mall, open daily 2pm to 10pm. @boomah.ae

Wednesday March 17

For the ladies: Enjoy catch up night with the girls at Stratos

Wednesdays are perfect for some time out with the girls to make plans for the upcoming weekend. And of course, beautiful skyline views, music and great drinks only make things better. On Wednesday, ladies can get free-flow of selected beverages with the purchase of a lounge or a la carte item from the menu.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Abu Dhabi, every Tuesday 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 695 0490

For the gents: Round up the boys and head to NRG Sport’s Cafe

Lads, get this in the group chat and celebrate the upcoming weekend at NRG Sport’s Cafe. From 4pm to 2.30am, gents can get select ice-cold brews for just Dhs25. While you’re there, why not challenge each other to a friendly game of darts or billiards.

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, every Wednesday, from 4pm to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 644 6666. @lemeridienabudhabi

