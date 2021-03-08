Cool, co-cool, cool, cool, coool, no doubt…

Before it heats up in the capital it’s time to savour the cool. And right now, there’s a refrigerated truck full of cool available. This is our pick of the cool pops.

Thursday, March 11

Feed ’em mall for free

There are currently 15 spots where kids eat free inside The Galleria Al Maryah Island between Sundays and Thursdays. Those include epic Hellenic feasts at Eat Greek Kouzina; home-grown Cali-Mex fuego at Taqado; plenty of Thai to try at Royal Orchid; P.F. Changs; Asha’s.

Check out our full story for the details of the 15 deals.

Up on the roof

Tower top, pool-adjacent refuge of the good life, Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre has just undergone an intense menu and dining promotion upgrade. The same focus on flavour and outrageously strong value remains, but there’s now a little more variety, some banging bargains on flatbread (pizza and a pint for Dhs49) and an all day, every day happy hour with 50 per cent off selected sips. And of course the hotel still has one of the city’s best pool pass deals at just Dhs50 for the day.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Fri to Wed 3pm to midnight, Thu 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Friday, March 12

Back to the movies

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee signed off on the reopening of the capital’s cinemas this week after they were temporarily ordered to stop operations on February 5, 2021. For more of What’s On at the pictures this weekend check out our guide. But Disney’s latest animated peril quest Raya and the Last Dragon is probably our pick of the billing. The story is set in the fictional world of Kumandra, an enchanting land that suddenly comes down with a nasty infestation of mysterious creaturs, called the Druun. The good news is Kumandra has long been a roosting spot for dragons, the bad news — the dragons were pushed to extinction saving humans the last time the Druun were on the scene. So it’s up to lone warrior Raya, to get all Daenerys Stormborn, track down the fabled ‘last dragon’ and open up a can of dracarys on the Druun.

Tickets: Book now

Chills, grills and gastronomic thrills

This outlet has two current deals that are, like the restaurant’s preferred cooking method, straight-up fire. The Kil’O night involves being served a kilo of steak for Dhs750 (good for four peeps) including sides and a bottle of grape — AND there’s 25 per cent off for this that have been vaccinated. And The Chill’O Brunch, an epicurean extravaganza hosted every other Friday with eight culinary hubs offering the restaurant’s famous signature grills; an epic selection of fresh seafood; a dedicated foie gras station for those with a taste for the high life; Asian delights; carvery bites; sushi; and dessert.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs230, house Dhs320 and kids aged six to 12 are just Dhs95. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Mini golf

Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Troon are helping prepare the fairways for the next generation of golf stars. On weekends, after 3pm, Juniors (under 15s) can play the Par 3 Academy Course at Yas Links Abu Dhabi for free with a paying adult.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, course open 6.30am to 11.30pm, Tel: (02) 404 3066, troonabudhabi.com

Saturday, March 13

Brot’s the story morning glory

This proud proponent of pretzel already has multiple outlets over the capital including Al Reef Community Centre, Al Zeina and Yas. Now the newest edition to the Brot squad, has just opened at Shams Boutik Mall on Al Reem Island. This is a must-make morning expedition for all those covetous of carb. Of course there’s a big range of fragrant bread (including gluten-free options), but you’ll also find pastries, pretzels, sandwiches and cake. Shhh cake is a breakfast food.

Find more location, opening and menu details at brot.ae This place looks like an absolute hoot The region’s first owl cafe is doing a barnstorming trade in coffee and close-up cuddly encounters with a collection of feathered baristas. Boomah is located next to AlSeef Village Mall, close to the Eastern Mangroves, it’s open daily from 2pm to 10pm. If you’re concerned about the well-being of the birds, you needn’t be. The animals are cared for by a team of highly skilled owl specialists who are on hand to look after the birds as well as lead interactions with the cafe’s guests. You are allowed to supervised interaction with the birds but yo will have to wash your hands with special owl-friendly hand sanitiser before going ahead and tickling a tawny (or any of the other 10 species of owl). The owls are free to fly at night, and because the cafe only opens at 2pm, they get a proper lie-in during the day. Next to AlSeef Village Mall, open daily 2pm to 10pm. @boomah.ae

