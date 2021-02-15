The Galleria Al Maryah has launched another round of free kids meals…

Just in time for the half-term break, a select unit of eateries inside The Galleria Al Maryah Island are offering free kids meals with every main-paying adult.

The gratis party taking place at multiple outlets in the leading Abu Dhabi shopping destination, is valid for dine-in from Sunday through to Thursday. A budget-friendly lifeline to parents battling a case of the ‘but I’m hungry’s.

These are 15 of the best free-food-for-junior options

Asha’s

Kids can get a brimful of Asha’s hugely popular North-West Indian food when accompanied by a parent spending Dhs100 or more. Location: Ground Floor, South Atrium

Bombay Canteen

Staying on the Indian landmass, this popular Asian street food stop is dishing out free kid’s menu meals with any spend of Dhs50 or more. Location: Level 3, Central Kitchens

Charley’s Philly Steaks

Cheese good, steak good, fries gooooood. Hit up this fast-food fave for free kid’s menu items with a purchase of any adult regular or large meal. Location: Level 2, Food Court.

Coffee Hat

When adults purchase themselves a hot drink from Coffee Hat, they can secure a free mini croissant or hot chocolate for their little ones Location: Level 2

Eat Greek Kouzina

It’s not all Parthenons and philosophy, Greek culture has also given us MVP salads, gyros, moussaka, kleftiko, haloumi and a ton of other amazing food. Kids eat free here with adults. Location: The Luxury Collection, Level 1, waterfront promenade

Joga

There’s a free cookie for well behaved bambinos, with every purchase of a Dhs40 meal. Location: The Luxury Collection, Level 2, North Food Court

La Brioche

Little ones hungry? Let them eat cake. Or brioche. Or any free meal when they dine in with their parents at the French cafe. Location: Level 1.

Lemongrass

There’s another free sweet treat for the kiddlywinks at Lemongrass when their accompanying adult spends Dhs60 on yum stuff. Location: The Luxury Collection, Level 2, North Food Court

Loca

This Mexican restaurant is also rattling the free dessert maracas. Your little sweeties can get their own sweetie absolutely free, with every purchase of any adult meal. Location: The Luxury Collection, Level 1, waterfront promenade

Maison Samira Maatouk

T’wit-t’woo, at this Levantine diner kids can pick up a free Angry Bird afters with any purchase of an adult meal. Location: Concourse Level, The Luxury Collection

P.F. Chang’s

Dim sumthing to think about whilst you’re shopping. If you and the family fancy something Asian for lunch, there’s one free kids meal with the purchase of certain adult meals. Location: Ground Floor, South Atrium

Royal Orchid

When parents drop Dhs50 to Thai-out this Asian eatery, kids can tuk tuk into a free mini-human dish. Location: The Luxury Collection, Level 2, North Food Court

Sushi Art

With every Dhs200 adult food purchase, mini sushi fans can ‘maki’ their selection from the diner’s dedicated kids menus which includes cucumber sesame maki, chicken katsu rolls, avocado maki, and cucumber avocado rolls. Kids Eat Free with any AED 200 purchase of adult meals. Location: The Luxury Collection, Level 2, North Food Court

Taqado

It’s no guac-cident, that Taqado is considered the king of home-grown Cali-Mex restaurants in the UAE. And you can treat your little amigos to a free kid’s menu item there with the purchase of any adult meal. Location: The Luxury Collection, Level 2, South Food Court

Tortilla

There’s more Mex on flex at Tortilla, with free kids meals served alongside an adult main. Location: Level 3, Central Kitchens

The Galleria is located on Al Maryah Island, open Sat to Wed from 10am to 10pm, Thu to Fri from 10am to midnight. www.the galleria.ae

Images: Provided