Exercise with your furry friend just got even better…

If you’ve got a pet pooch, you’ll know that exercise is one of the most important times in their day and, chances are, you’re clued up on one of the city’s coolest doggy hotspots: My Second Home luxury pet resort and spa.

You’ll find the original one in Dubai Investment Park, however a brand new venue is set to open in a ‘more central Dubai location’, yet to be revealed, in April 2021. Set over 30,000 sqft. it’s set to be the ultimate fun house for your beloved dog.

When we say fun, we mean fun. The resort caters for your dogs’ every need with a huge, secure, gated indoor and outdoor dog park with indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Yep, swimming pools for your pet.

Additionally there will be a day care centre where experienced, fully-trained staff are on hand to make sure your dog is cared for whilst you’re away. For small breeds there will be separate day care facilities.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, there will also be grooming services and pick-up and drop-off services. When the second venue opens, there will be an opportunity to become a member of My Second Home, which will give you access to both resorts.

Sean Parker, My Second Home General Manager and Director, said: “We set the bar very high when we launched in 2015 and have gone from strength to strength since. We’re absolutely thrilled and very proud to be in a position to respond to demand from owners for a second luxury venue and can’t wait to extend our reach to even more pet lovers seeking world class home-from-home care.”

Watch this space…

@mysecondhomedubai

Images: Provided