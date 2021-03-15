Tuck into crisps, dips, sandwiches, cute cakes and more…

Whilst entertainment and ‘traditional’ Dubai brunches are currently on the back-burner, it’s time to start looking for other ways to spend your Fridays. Say hello to the new picnic offer at stalwart Dubai venue, Treehouse.

Hidden Picnic launches on Friday, March 19. Running from 1pm to 4pm, you can tuck into a selection of fantastic picnic bites such as crisps, dips, sandwiches and cute cakes, washed down with free-flowing beverages.

You can opt to sit in either Tesoro or outdoors at popular rooftop venue Treehouse at the Taj Dubai for the Hidden Picnic offering. It’s priced at Dhs229 with soft drinks, Dhs259 with house drinks or Dhs299 for the bubbles package.

You’ll get your very own picnic hamper with starters including crudités and crisps with dips, burrata, Prawn Marie Rose, assorted sandwiches and salads. You’ll also be served steamed boa with smoked duck and hoisin, plus homemade chicken Cumberland sausage rolls with mustard aioli.

Follow your nose to the fresh BBQ grill where you can choose your mains from double cooked chicken halves with rosemary and garlic oil, marinated salmon with dill, mustard and watercress or roast beef (cooked to preference) with horseradish cream.

Desserts include Pimm’s lemon and mint jelly, elderflower vanilla Victoria sponge, Eton mess jars, rich and gooey chocolate brownie bites with burnt marshmallow and warm croissant bread and butter pudding. There are also plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians.

Alcoholic beverages include popular spritz cocktails and pink gin cocktails, plus beers, wines and spirits. Tesoro and Treehouse have recently undergone a refurbishment so they’re looking fresh and ready to welcome you back.

Hidden Picnic, Tesoro and Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Dubai, Fridays from March 19, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs229 with soft drinks, Dhs259 with house drinks or Dhs299 for the bubbles package. hiddenbrunch.com

Images: Provided