Say ‘hello alfresco’ with street food stands and drinks stations at Springfest…

The temperatures in Dubai are starting to rise which means we’ve got a limited time before it’s too hot to go outside. That means making the most of all of the amazing outdoor activities we can fit into our schedule.

Widely popular British gastropub Reform Social & Grill is bringing back its exciting event, Springfest, a three-day outdoor festival with delicious food, varied drinks stations and activities to keep the little ones entertained.

It’s taking place from Wednesday, March 17 to Friday, March 19. Take a seat in the orchard or lakeside area and enjoy craft beers, ciders and plenty of the classic British bites and dishes that the restaurant is known for.

March 17 marks St. Patrick’s Day and Reform will be celebrating the Irish holiday in style from 7pm with special drinks stations serving famous Irish cider and beer. Booking your table in advance is advised.

On Thursday evening (March 18), from 4pm, barbecue lovers can get their fix as the ‘Big British BBQ’ will be fired up. Visitors to Springfest will be able to purchase four drinks tokens for Dhs200, on any of the three days.

If you’re into full day celebrations, bag a table on Friday, March 19 from 11am and let the good times roll. This is the best day for families with children as there will be plenty of child-friendly activities.

Of course, things are a little different this year so social distancing will be observed. It’s best to call ahead to book your table to avoid disappointment.

Springfest, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Wednesday, March 17 from 7pm, Thursday, March 18 from 4pm, Friday, March 19 from 11am. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Images: Provided