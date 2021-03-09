Find a little time for you…

When the hustle and bustle of working hard and playing hard gets on top of you, it’s important to take some time out for yourself and get a little bit of rest and relaxation. How does yoga, pilates, breakfast and a day by the pool sound?

Popular JBR beach club and entertainment destination Bla Bla Dubai has just launched a new breakfast club offering you just that. It launches on Sunday, March 14 and will run every Sunday thereafter.

The morning yoga and pilates session will take place from 8.45am to 9.30am, followed by breakfast on the terrace at the Onda Nami restaurant. After that you can chill out and soak up the sun by the beautiful pool.

Breakfast includes dishes such as an acai bowl, avocado toast, pancakes or granola, paired with juice, tea or coffee. The breakfast club package is priced at Dhs160 and up to 25 people can take part in the class.

If you’re not yet familiar, Bla Bla is the huge new beach club and dining concept which opened in January. It’s vast and offers its visitors a beach club, three restaurants and no less than 20 lively bars, making it the perfect destination for any social calling.

‘The Tent’ at Bla Bla officially opened on Tuesday, January 26 with nine different themed bars serving up good times until 3am. From the New York-themed bar, The Bronx, to The Hydro Bar or the Butterfly Bar, which is shadowed by more than 4,000 beautiful hanging butterflies.

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Images: Provided