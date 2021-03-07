The pet-friendly beach club has some fantastic deals on throughout March…

The weather is heating up in Dubai which means it’s prime sunbathing weather. If you’re looking for an excellent beach club to soak up those rays, stalwart Palm Jumeirah spot, Riva Beach Club is perfect for a chilled out afternoon.

Leading out from a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Riva Beach Club has a relaxing outdoor area which looks onto a sparkling blue pool and 300-metre stretch of beach. Throughout March, there are plenty of offers on to celebrate the ladies, from International Women’s Day to Mother’s Day.

On weekdays in March, ladies can enjoy a two-for-one offer on day passes with a drink included for each of you. To celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, get a day pass including a grill platter, unlimited soft drinks and water for Dhs89.

If you’d like free-flowing cocktails with your grill platter and water, it’s Dhs129 for four hours. The deal runs on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. The offer is open to all ladies’ whether you’re actually with your mum or not.

Did you know that Riva Beach Club is dog-friendly so your pet pooch doesn’t have to stay at home whilst you head out. Your dog will be able to roam around in the pet-friendly garden area where there’s plenty of shade and water. You’ll also be able to avail the deals.

You’ll find Riva Beach Club at Building 8 on The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah. The idyllic setting of the beach club gives you incredible views of the Arabian gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab in the distance. Get that girls day pencilled in the diary.

Riva Beach Club at Building 8 on The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, open 7.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 04 430 9466. @rivabeachdxb

Images: Provided