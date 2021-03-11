Game face on…

There’s some epic sporting action on this weekend — five EPL clashes, including Saturdays Leeds United vs Chelsea at 4.30pm; Italy vs Wales and England vs France in the Six Nations Rugby on Saturday; England vs India in the Twenty20 Series on Friday; the Qatar Masters Golf; frantic basketball in the form of Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets and more…

And if you and your crew fancy watching it all, this round-up features the comfiest couches; a collection of monster-sized screens; and peak fan atmosphere whether your team’s journey ends in cheers or tears.

And of course there’s the food. Sharing platters, pub snacks and wings by the bucketload — this list is absolute grub goals.

What are the best sports bars in Abu Dhabi? These are…

Hamilton’s

London-style sports bar Hamilton’s is found in Saadiyat Rotana, and because it’s also a gastropub, at half-time you can look forward to something a little more substantial than oranges cut into quarters. Pull up a seat in this art deco dude’s (and dudette) den, for some great combo deals — unlimited wings and a hops bucket during football matches is just Dhs149; unlimited sausages and chips plus a hops bucket for Dhs249; or just tap straight into free-flow hops for Dhs179.

Saadiyat Rotana, Saadiyat Island, Fri to Sat 11am to 2am, Sun to Thu 3pm to 2am. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

Captain’s Arms

This British pub flexes its thrifty tekkers every night of the week with a daily midday to 8pm happy hour. During period of play selected drinks are just Dhs25 each.

Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi,Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah open daily midday to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 697 4482, @lemeridienabudhabi

Bridges Bar

Bridges Bar at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr maybe relatively boutique in size, but its screens are still pretty massive and that’s important when it comes to swiping through options for a match. They also have a pretty big Saturday and Sunday deal that will net you two pints of hops for just Dh1 when purchased with any main course. With the fact that also includes their giant burgers — we’ll mark that up as a cheeky hattrick of big reasons to visit.

Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (02) 654 3238, facebook.com/BridgesBarAbuDhabi

NRG

In addition to live sports, billiards and darts this crafty wee sports bar has got game when it comes to promotions. There’s a daily happy hour from 4pm to 8pm, and at the moment — there’s an absolutely scrummy Six Nations platter on offer. Crouch, bind and set into the crispy chicken wings, cheddar dripped nachos and burger, alongside two pints of hops for just Dhs120. Well, we’re converted.

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area,Al Zahiyah,. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Offside Sports Lounge

Found at the stunning Jumeirah at Saadiyat resort, this homage to sports reportage is kicking off your Saturday session with a brunch. Between 1pm and 5pm there’s a range of grilled delights, and free-flow hops and grape for just Dhs295. Want to take the competitive spirit off-screen and in-house — there’s a dart board and pool tables to flex your skills (or lack of) over.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, soft package Dhs195, 1pm to 5pm. (02) 811 4342, jumeirah.com

Blu Sky Lounge & Grill

A sporty little number in Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Blu Sky has a series of screens positioned specifically for uninterrupted viewing, so you wont miss a single catch or ball snatch in the match. There’s a weekend-long happy hour (midday till 3am close) which is perfect for a spot of Six Nations squad watching. Go on, give it a try.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Cooper’s

Cooper’s is a firm favourite (that’s unchanging favourite, not ‘The Old Firm’s favourite) for sports fans in the capital and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a handsome hang spot with large screens — making the referee a big enough target to hurl whatever life advice you might deem appropriate at. Their ‘Ruck and Roll’ Six Nations promotion includes a but-two-get-one deal on black Irish hops and steak pie with a pint for Dhs115.

Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, open midday to 2am. Tel: (02) 657 3317, @parkrotana

