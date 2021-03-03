Make sure you get your bookings in!

World-renowned and celebrated chef, Pierre Gagnaire will be in Dubai next week and foodies, this is one you need to take note of because it will be a week packed with gastronomical delights cooked by the chef himself and his team.

Haven’t heard of Chef Pierre Gagnaire? The chef hails from France and is the head chef of restaurants around the world from Tokyo to London, Las Vegas, and Paris. His restaurant in Paris has been awarded three Michelin stars and the food is unique – tearing the conventions of classic French cooking by introducing jarring juxtapositions of flavours, tastes, textures, and ingredients.

And if you want a taste, now’s the perfect time to head to Chef Pierre Gagnaire’s restaurant, Pierre’s Bistro & Bar – one of Dubai’s sought after French restaurants located at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

The chef will be in the city to celebrate the restaurant’s three year anniversary and will, of course, greet and meet his guests. The date and time to note are March 8 to 13, from 6pm to 11pm at Pierre’s Bistro & Bar. Make sure you get your bookings in.

While you’re there, you will be able to tuck into the new a la carte menu packed with creatively handcrafted dishes including authentic French delicacies such as lightly grilled Omani shrimp, burrata, snails with garlic butter and more. And it’s all for a very good price. You will be able to pair your excellent meal with panoramic views over Dubai Creek.

Indoors, you can enjoy the fashionably chic venue that is complemented by vintage mirrors and elevated with outsized floral frangipani motifs adorned on the walls.

If an afternoon tea sounds more to your liking. The restaurant will be hosting an exclusive afternoon tea on March 13 with Chef Pierre Gagnaire at Choix Patisserie & Restaurant, one of the chef’s restaurants also located at the hotel.

Get your bookings in on 04 701 1127 and for more information, visit pierresdubai.com

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 701 1127. @pierresdubai

Images: InterContinental Dubai Festival City