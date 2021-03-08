Take note if you’re planning a night out…

A circular has just been issued by the Government of Dubai and Dubai Police announcing a dry night in Dubai this week on the occasion of Isra Wal Mi’raj (Night Journey & Ascension).

This year, Isra Wal Mi’raj falls on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and according to the circular, no alcoholic drinks will be served inside Dubai between 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 10 until 6.30pm on Thursday, March 11 to mark the occasion. So, take note if you’re planning a night out.

What is Isra Wal Mi’raj?

Isra Wal Mi’raj in English translates to the Night Journey & Ascension is a day observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab – the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

The event marks the night that Allah (God) took Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) on a two-part journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven and the journey is packed with many wonders and miracles. His journey is remembered and commemorated on Isra and Mi’raj.

However, it looks like it will not be a long weekend for UAE residents as Isra Wal Mi’raj is not included in the list of public holidays that was announced for 2021.

We will let you know however if an official last-minute announcement announcing a public holiday is released.

What is a dry night?

Here’s an explainer: during dry night, no alcohol is served for 25 hours. This applies to all outlets including hotels, which means you won’t be served alcoholic drinks at all.

No alcohol will be displayed in bars of restaurants either and some outlets remain closed for the entire period.

Images: Getty Images