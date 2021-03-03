The visas will provide talented people with a stable base enabling them to stimulate the creative economy…

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority have announced that it will grant cultural visas to 1,000 creators and artists from across the world.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the world and was launched in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Its aim is to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a hub for talent.

.@DubaiCulture and Arts Authority to grant cultural visas to 1,000 creators and artists from across the world, with 120 cultural visa applicants having already met the eligibility criteria https://t.co/1LDLzsZO0G pic.twitter.com/rSLHwYe8lb — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2021



According to Emirates News Agency the move ‘seeks to maximise the participation of creators, writers and artists in the emirate’s knowledge-based fields and raise the role of Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors in its development process.’

The objective is aligned with the UAE’s strategy to create a harmonious and sustainable society that attracts outstanding Arab and international talent.

Since the announcement, the authority has received 261 applications from 46 different nationalities and 120 applications have met the required criteria and been granted visas.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, ‘The decision to grant intellectuals, creators and talented individuals a cultural visa enhances the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, a thriving hub for talent, and a preferred cultural destination.’

Badri added that the city’s contributions has helped raise the UAE’s position in the global cultural landscape by attracting exceptional writers, artists and creators.

The move is all part and parcel of Sheikh Mohammed’s endeavour to develop the cultural economy and creative industries; attract, retain and empower talent; and give them opportunities to prosper and participate in the UAE’s development.

According to Badri, the long-term cultural visas will provide talented people a stable base in Dubai while contributing to enhancing the emirate’s growth by stimulating the creative economy.

Furthermore, it will create even more jobs in the creative sector.

The long-term cultural visa is granted for 10 years to accomplished creative talent in the fields of literature, culture, fine arts, performing arts, and design, as well as those in the heritage, history and knowledge-related sectors as well as intellectual and creative industries.

Applications are accepted if they meet the required terms and conditions and key criteria related to years of residency in the country, record of knowledge-related and creative achievements. Candidates will also have to take a pledge to contribute 36 hours of service to the community in the UAE in creative or artistic capacities, among others.