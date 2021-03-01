The extension applies to visit and tourist visas…

If you’re currently in the UAE on a visitor or tourist visa, which was issued before December 29, 2020, you could now stay in the UAE until March 31 without incurring overstay costs. It looks like the validity of visit and tourist visas has been extended.

Whilst there has been no official announcement (via social media or otherwise), Khaleej Times reported that a ‘several tourists, upon checking their e-visa status online, found that their visas have been automatically extended’ and some travel agents had reported the same when booking for their clients.

According to Gulf News, a top government official confirmed the news, saying: “To ensure visa extension for all visitors inside the country, the government entities concerned will work to facilitate procedures for tourists and visitors”.

It’s important that you check the online system for your own personal visa before making any commitments to staying or changing your travel plans.

The last news like this was back on December 29, 2020, in which an announcement stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had issued instructions to extend tourist visas for an additional month, waiving any government fees for overstaying.

The move allowed tourists visiting their families in the UAE, as well as other holidaying tourists to celebrate New Year holidays here. It was also designed to appease those tourists in the UAE who are facing difficulties travelling back to their home countries due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Images: Getty