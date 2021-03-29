Dine at top Dubai restaurants for less…

Dubai Restaurant Week is now well underway and Dubai’s foodies are sure to be in their element. It will run from March 25 to April 10, as part of the annual Dubai Food Festival. The event has teamed up with a number of well-known restaurants and eateries to bring you specially-curated dishes for lunch and dinner with savings of up to 50 per cent.

You’ll find these set deals at popular restaurants across the city, where two-course set meals will be priced from Dhs95 and three-course dinners will be priced from Dhs150 (depending on the restaurant). Choose your favourite cuisine and away you go.

We’ve rounded up some of the best dinner deals and discounts for Dubai Restaurant Week 2021…

Park Hyatt Dubai

There are plenty of stunning restaurants at Park Hyatt Dubai which means there are plenty of great deals on for Dubai Restaurant Week. From set menus at Thai Kitchen, Brasserie Du Park, Lakeview and Casa de Tapas to a cute food platter to wash down specially-curated cocktails at stunning rooftop terrace bar Cielo.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. @parkhyattdubai

Bella

New Italian restaurant Bella is offering options for lunch and dinner to celebrate Dubai Restaurant Week. Expected dishes such as classic calzone folded pizza at lunch or homemade tortellini filled with ricotta, spinach and truffle for dinner. One of the coolest things about this new Italian haunt is that it boasts a fully-retractable glass ceiling, meaning you can look up into the velvety night sky and surrounding Business Bay skyscrapers.

Bella’s Restaurant & Lounge, 20th floor, Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Dubai, lunch served 12pm to 4pm, Dhs125, dinner served 7pm to 1am, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 873 3377. @bellarestaurantdxb

Bistro Des Arts

Check out traditional French restaurant Bistro Des Arts which will be serving up a two-course lunch for Dhs95 or three-course dinner for Dhs150 throughout Dubai restaurant week. Dishes include pissaladiere, supreme de poulet fermier and ravioles au fromage, followed by authentic French crepes for dessert.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, open 8am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)4 551 1576. @bistrodesarts

CÉ LA VI

For incredible city views, head to Ce La Vi during Dubai Restaurant Week for a special lunch package with two courses for Dhs125. Dishes include burrata salad, black truffle sushi rice and grilled baby chicken.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Friday 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Coya Dubai

Coya Dubai is well-known for its stunning setting and vibrant Peruvian cuisine. You can enjoy a three-course lunch for Dhs125 or threw-course dinner menu for Dhs350. Lunch items include char-grilled sea bream fillet, or stir fry quinoa and green vegetables and dinner includes Chilean seabass or beef ribs.

Coya Dubai, Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

folly by Nick & Scott

It’s Dhs250 for a set menu at folly by Nick & Scott, a stunning restaurant at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Dishes include lamb saddle, whipped pine nuts and salsa, their signature crispy hens eggs, pancetta with maple syrup and chocolate, root ginger and milk dessert.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open 5pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. @follydubai

Taiko Dubai

Go on a culinary journey around Asia and the Middle East at Taiko Dubai. It’s Dhs250 for a three-course sharing dinner inclusive of dishes such as salmon tataki served with a side of wasabi sorbet for starters and sea bream yellow curry for mains.

Taiko Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Dubai, dinner served from 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 281 4010. @taikodubai

Images: Provided