Expect masterclasses, farmer’s markets, great dining deals and more…

Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s Homegrown@Souk foodie festival is back for a second year taking place from Friday, March 26 to April 3, 2021.

Held at the authentic Arabian bazaar expect a plethora of foodie events all shining a spotlight on the rise of sustainable dining options.

Here’s what you can get up to at the Homegrown@Souk food festival

Shopping

There will be two farmers’ markets which will take place on both Fridays during the festival. It will be led by UAE-based agri-technology startup VeggiTech.

The market is free to attend and will provide shoppers a chance to pick up healthy and locally sourced produce while interacting with homegrown producers. It will be open from 9am to 2pm.

Bags of produce will be available to purchase for as low as Dhs10 per kilogram and it will include recipe cards from some of the popular restaurants at Souk.

Masterclasses

There will be week-long schedule of masterclasses offering up a range of educational, fun and informative sessions for kids and adults.

Adults will love the mixed beverage-making masterclass on March 28 at Americano and on March 29 a grape and meet pairing session takes place at The Meat Co.

Additionally, there will be a guided, educational tour around Americano, Trader Vic’s, Maria Bonita, Trattoria and Folly, where guests can learn about the historical significance of various mixed beverages. It takes place on March 29.

A tasting tour will also take place on March 30 where visitors will travel across the globe to delve into grapes from Italy, Greece, South Africa and Portugal. Expect pit stops at Trattoria, Publique, Anar, The Noodle House and more.

For the little ones, there’s a pasta-making session with Trattoria, which can be devoured after it is cooked and doused with their favourite sauce. It takes place on March 26 at noon.

Tickets will be needed for the masterclasses and you will be able to purchase them soon.

Souk Restaurant Week

Now in its second year running, Souk Restaurant Week will offer diners the chance to experience a range of venues via specially curated menus.

The three set menu options are priced at Dhs99, Dhs149 or Dhs199 per sitting and will feature select dishes and drinks incorporating locally sourced ingredients.

For Dhs99, you will be able to dine at The Noodle House, Maria Bonita, Perry & Blackwelder’s and Al Makan. The Dhs149 set menu will have you tucking into food from Americano, Trattoria and Ushna. And participating venues under the Dhs199 menu include award-winning Folly by Nick and Scott, The Meat Co., Publique Taverna, Trader Vic’s and Anar.

Homegrown@Souk, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, March 26 to April 3, free to attend. Tel: (04) 366 8888. @soukmadinatjumeirah

Images: Supplied/Unsplash