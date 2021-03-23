The private jet experience is priced at Dhs66,000…

Dubai is known for going big when it comes to seasonal packages, from Valentine’s Day to weddings and even homes, the more lavish, the better. It should come as no surprise then, that a new iftar has been developed with a price tag of Dhs66,000.

The six-person feast takes place on none other than a private jet, hosted by Jetex. The exclusive iftar will take place throughout Ramadan, giving only a month of chances to enjoy this once in a lifetime experience.

Guests will be chauffeur driven in a Rolls Royce to their private jet, before taking off to the skies. Chasing the sun, the iftar will take place half way through the flight, four minutes later than those fasting on the ground.

The luxurious catering will be prepared by Bulgari Hotels & Resorts. The exact menu hasn’t been shared, although guests can expect traditional Ramadan delicacies.

The flight will be a round-trip, covering all seven emirates of the UAE in just 90 minutes. The optimum altitude has been planned to ensure guests can enjoy incredible views of the country’s most iconic landmarks throughout their journey.

Covid safety precautions will be followed throughout the flight, and the plane is sanitised thanks to the signature bipolar ionisation technology. Passengers do not require a prior PCR test to fly.

“Iftar in the Sky will give the millennia-old tradition a truly new dimension relevant to the 21st century,” says Adel Mardini, the founder and chief executive of Jetex. Following the flight, guests will be welcomed to the Jetex VIP lounge where they can relax at their leisure. Suhoor packages are also available.

Jetex will donate 10 per cent of all proceeds from ‘Iftar in the Sky’ to Dubai Cares, to support its programmes aimed at providing access to quality education to underserved children.

Iftar in the Sky, Jetex VIP Terminal, Dubai World Central Airport, throughout Ramadan, iftar time, Dhs66,000 for six. Tel: (0)4 212 4000. jetex.com