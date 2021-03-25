It’s a big weekend in the world of horse racing…

If you’re a big fan of horse racing (and even if you’re not), you’re probably aware that Saturday, March 27 marks the final of the Dubai World Cup, taking place at Meydan Racecourse. The annual horse race is renowned worldwide and has been taking place since 1996.

If you’re not venturing out to Meydan to catch all of the action but still want to celebrate, trot on down to stalwart Irish bar and restaurant McGettigan’s in JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah or DWTC on Friday afternoon for a Dubai World Cup themed lunch.

Lunch will take place from 2pm to 5pm at each of the venues, priced at Dhs299 with plenty of food and unlimited drinks including bubbles. Expect hearty ‘pub grub’ dishes on the menu. The Dubai World Cup will be streamed live on TV at every venue.

Dress to impress in your fanciest race day attire and you could win one of the ‘best dressed’ awards. Prizes include staycations, brunches, spa treatments and more. You can also predict the winning horse to be in with a chance to win more prizes.

On Friday, March 26, there’s a ‘school’s out’ lunch for the teachers who want to mark the start of half-term with a sparkle. Lunch runs from 1pm to 4pm in the DWTC McGettigan’s and 2pm to 5pm in JLT and Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

McGettigan’s has long been popular in Dubai for its daily drinks deals, live sport, entertainment (although currently not permitted) and true Irish spirit.

Images: Provided