Le Royal Meridien invites residents back to its stunning pools and beach…

Living in Dubai we’re treated to some pretty stellar weather with mostly blue skies, bright sunshine and warm temperatures. Naturally, this means we have pool and beach days galore at our fingertips.

The pool and beach days at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa have long been popular with Dubai residents and those in the know. Today, March 1, after a short hiatus, they’re back and inviting you to go and soak up the sun.

It’s the first time since mid-December that residents will be able to use the stunning resort’s pool and beach on an ad-hoc basis without booking a staycation. There are passes for both weekdays and weekends available.

During the week access is priced at Dhs250 for adults and Dhs75 for children aged six to twelve years old (kids under six can enter for free). The full amount is redeemable on food and drinks at a range of dining outlets at the hotel.

On Fridays and Saturdays access is Dhs300 for adults and Dhs75 for children aged six to twelve years old (kids under six can enter for free). This is also fully redeemable on food and beverages across the hotel.

The huge resort has everything you need for those ultimate holiday feels (and let’s face it, we could all do with more of those right now). You’ll find lush green gardens, idyllic palm trees, three expansive aqua-blue swimming pools and a beautiful beach.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa is home to a range of fabulous restaurants from relaxed outlets such as indiya by Vineet and Maya Modern Mexico Kitchen & Lounge to Rhodes Twenty10 and Brasserie 2.0.

We can smell that suncream already…

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai. Tel: (04) 399 5555. @leroyalmeridiendubai

Image: Provided