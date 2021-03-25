The price was previously Dhs85 at SEHA centres…

Almost nobody enjoys the nasal swab element of a PCR test, but having one every once in a while is a necessary reality of the world we’re currently in.

So it’s always good news when the price of this pandemic life practicality drops. Which is exactly what Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) has just done.

How much does a PCR test cost now?

They already had one of the cheapest PCR swab services in the UAE, but the cost of a PCR test in a SEHA facility has now dropped to just Dhs65 in its clinics across the emirates.

In Dubai there are drive-through SEHA screening centres at Mina Rashid, Al Khawaneej, and City Walk.

In Abu Dhabi you’ll find SEHA centres at AlMadina, Zayed Sport City, Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha. In Al Ain there are options at Al Hili and Asharij. Al Dhafra also has six centres.

There’s one in Ajman (Al Jerf 2), one in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah (Dafan Al Khor), and in Sharjah (Al Bait Metwahhed).

The simplest and most efficient way to book yourself in for a test is through the SEHA app which is available on both Android and Apple platforms.

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that workers in certain industries would be required to take a PCR test every 14 days from March 28,

Current test statistics

There have been a total of 36,247,630 tests conducted in the UAE so far, with a total of 448,637 cases. 431,773 people have recovered and there remain just 15,398 active cases.

As you’ve probably noticed if you’ve been following the daily figures, new case numbers have been declining. That has been a direct result of the vaccination drive, and enhanced public safety measures, similar to the one announced yesterday by the MOHRE.

Images: Getty