Staycations are the new vacations…

It’s the year 2021 and things are definitely still looking a little strange due to the events of the past year. International travel is pretty much still on hold for the moment which means we need to look a little closer to home for a holiday.

If you need a night away without breaking the bank, we know of just the thing. Spend Dhs300 on an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City and redeem the full amount back on food and beverages at Joe’s Backyard.

Joe’s Backyard is a casual barbecue-inspired bar and restaurant with a high-floor outdoor terrace boasting a huge barbecue. Try short ribs, lamb chops, juicy steaks and sizzling sausages. There are also sharing platters with a mix of meat varieties.

You can also redeem your Dhs300 stay on a range of soft and alcoholic beverages including bubbles, wines, cocktails, beers and spirits. There is a daily happy hour and, every Monday, residents and guests can sip on selected beverages priced from Dhs25, all day.

Joe’s Backyard has some great deals on throughout the week such as a ladies’ night on a Tuesday, Caribbean brunch night on a Thursday or Joe’s Friday Lunch with unlimited beverages. There really is something for everyone.

Get ready for some epic views of Dubai’s glittering skyscrapers as Joe’s Backyard is perched up on a high floor. The Holiday Inn is a modern and comfortable hotel, giving you just what you need for a quick night away.

The offer to stay overnight for Dhs300 and redeem the full amount on food and beverages at Joe’s Backyard is available until April 30, 2021.

Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 603 5000. @joesbackyard

