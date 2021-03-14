Get ready for chic socialising with some amazing views…

It’s impossible to get bored with Dubai’s ever-changing food and beverage scene with new venues opening up all of the time. One such venue is the brand new rooftop bar and restaurant, Studio Club, that has just opened at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Studio is split into three different concepts. Enjoy drinks, food and shisha on the Studio terrace which opens at 6pm and makes the most of alfresco socialising. Downstairs is the Studio Club which will hold events and gatherings once they’re allowed again.

The Studio lounge is the perfect spot to host gatherings and private parties. Happy hour will run from 6pm to 8pm with selected drinks such as wine priced at Dhs35. On Tuesdays, ladies’ can sip on two complimentary beverages.

The bar menu includes perfect-for-sharing dishes such as chicken teriyaki, chicken sliders, calamari, chips and guacamole. On the a la carte menu is a range of starters, fresh salads, mains and desserts.

Studio occupies the spot formerly held by the Dubai outpost of popular Ibiza club Pacha. Pacha opened in 2014 and closed in 2016, so a new venue has been a long time coming.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah is known as one of the most popular tourist hotspots in town, with scenic waterways, fabulous views of Burj Al Arab, and fantastic restaurants and bars. No doubt Studio will be a welcome new addition.

Studio, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 6pm to 1pm. Tel: (0)56 700 4000. @studioclubdubai

Images: Social