No need to leave your pet pooch at home…

If you’re a dog owner and can’t bear to leave your four-legged friend at home to enjoy a UAE staycation then we have just the answer for you. A new Vida hotel, named Vida Beach Resort recently opened on the idyllic beachfront at Umm Al Quwain.

The hotel is dog-friendly so you can enjoy your staycation with your pup by your side. The hotel is painted in Vida’s signature white colouring, with palm trees and an open terrace leading on to the beach itself.

Rooms offer either sea views or city views, and types range from deluxe rooms to the executive one-bedroom suite. For the ultimate luxury, there is a sea-view beach chalet with two bedrooms and a private balcony.

Of course, no holiday would be complete without some amazing restaurants to dine in. At Vida Beach Resort, you’ll find plenty to choose from, including an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop lounge and cool bar.

Origins, Vida’s signature restaurant, will offer a range of cuisine in an all-day dining capacity, whilst Stage2 offers guests a relaxing space to catch up on some reading or socialise with your dog by your side.

Special pet beds, toys and bowls are on hand from Dubai Pet Food so your dog will be catered for. You can have up to two dogs per room with an additional one-time fee of Dhs150 per pet and Dhs50 per night for dedicated pet sanitization measures apply.

The resort is approximately a 50-minute drive from Dubai and room rates start from Dhs725.

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, UAE, open now. vidahotels.com

Images: Provided