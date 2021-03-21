And it will be packed with vendors, fitness classes, food stands and more…

If you’re a girl living in Dubai and have a Facebook account, one group you may be a part of is ‘That Dubai Girl’. The group, though just founded in June 2020, is a popular one and is filled advice, great tips and a place to share insights for the girls in Dubai.

The chit chat has been virtual for the most part with some girls making friends and catching up outside of Facebook but That Dubai Girl has just offered up a reason for the girl gang to come together with the launch of The Urban Market DXB.

Joining forces with Media One Hotel, That Dubai Girl will be hosting a Friday market which will take place in P7 Arena. It will be packed with vendors, fitness classes, food and drink stands and more. The first event takes place on Friday March 26 and will continue for four weeks every Friday until April 16.

At the event you can catch around 30 vendors that are selling vintage clothing, home items, beauty, wellness, fitness and everything in-between from 11am all the way until 6pm. Keep your eye open for and support the local brands that will be on display such as Vintage Vibe, Fashion Rerun, Magic of Being, Dainty Illustrations and much more.

The vendors will change every week offering up the perfect excuse to swing by every Friday.

And if you’re at the venue right after it opens, you will be able to enjoy free yoga, body sculpt and twerkfit classes from 11am. Healthy food and drink options will be available for those wanting to hang out before and after classes before the shopping can begin.

For those who want a later start, late lunch and drinks packages are available from 1pm to 6pm starting at Dhs70. It’s a great way to spend a laid-back Friday afternoon with friend. Walk-ins are welcome but priority tables will be given to those who have advancing bookings.

To book your spot, head on over to this link here.

The best news? Entry is free. Only those ages 16 and above can enter and if you have children over 12, they will need to be accompanied by an adult.

P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, every Fri from Mar 26 to April 16, free entry. @theurbanmarketdxb and @thatdubaigirl_

Images: Supplied