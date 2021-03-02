Enjoy a meal at Fish or Bussola…

With International Women’s Day coming up and Mother’s Day just around the corner, hotels across the city are coming up with ways to treat the ladies of Dubai. The Westin Mina Seyahi has launched a spa deal package which should tick all the boxes, running exclusively throughout this month.

From now until the end of March, women can book a ‘daycation’ package with a one-hour massage, three-course lunch and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar.

The Swedish massage will take place for one hour at the Heavenly Spa, after which you can choose between a three course lunch at either Fish or Bussola. Throughout the day, you’ll be able to use the pool and beach as much as you like.

Lunch will include a starter, main course and dessert, as well as soft drinks. If you get peckish or thirsty while relaxing on your sun lounger, you can also redeem 25 per cent off the bill when ordering from Horizon and the poolside bars.

Exclusively for ladies, the price for the experience starts from Dhs520 from Sunday to Thursday, or Dhs585 on Fridays and Saturdays. You’ll need to be quick to make the most of it though, as the offer is only valid in March.

In more daycation news, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa has just relaunched its pool and beach day passes. Priced at Dhs250 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, you’ll get the full amount is redeemable on food and drinks at a range of dining outlets at the hotel.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday Dhs520, Friday and Saturday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. @westindubai