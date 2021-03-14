Andddd relax…

Weekends. Even if you’re one of the lucky ones, two days sometimes feels like 10 minutes. But that’s only because its jammed pack with lunches with friends, drinks, beach visits and much more.

Take some time to hit the pause button this coming weekend and schedule in some well-deserved ‘me time’.

On March 19 and 20, Swissotel Al Ghurair is hosting ‘Vitality Weekend’ which is just what you need to rejuvenate and revive your mind, body and soul. The price for one person is Dhs725 which includes breakfast and a slew of relaxing activities including a complimentary massage, Zumba session and more.

Want to make it a couple’s weekend? Upgrade to a deluxe room for just Dhs1,200 for two.

Here’s what to expect during the relaxing weekend getaway.

After you check-in, there will be an aquatic fitness session with Swimming Wonders followed by a consultation with Stephanie Karl, an integrative nutritionist at Up and Running Dubai. She will be sharing great advice and tips on the best ways to improve your dietary habits.

Following this session, you will spend the afternoon being pampered with a one-on-one skin assessment session using an Anne Semonin product from Pearl Tree.

If this relaxing aroma alone doesn’t leave you on cloud nine then the 30-minute complimentary massage at Swissotel Spa and Sport will certainly do the trick.

The relaxing treatment will help you with the energetic Zumba session that follows and you will be able to refuel after a delightful dinner and a good night sleep in one of the hotel’s rooms.

The following day, you will partake in a holistic sunrise yoga session led by yogini Elisabeth Bohler, followed by a healthy breakfast at Liwan.

Finally, your weekend ends with a wellness-focused workshop and a relaxing ice bath detox sure to make you feel completely brand new.

For reservation or for more information, visit the hotel’s website or email the hotel at reservations.alghurair@swissotel.com

Vitality Weekend, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, Dubai, Dhs725 per person, Dhs1200 for a couple, Tel: (0)4 293 3000. @swissotelalghurair

Images: Swissotel Al Ghurair