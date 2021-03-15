11 of the best Thursday night brunches in Abu Dhabi

Start the weekend in the fashion you intend to continue it…

Sure Friday brunches are great, but what if you could have that same experience a day earlier? Why let your future self have all the fun? These are the 12 best ways to get those Thursday night vibes done…

These are the best Thursday night brunches in Abu Dhabi…

Afyä Beach Lounge

Alfresco eatery, Afyä Beach Lounge at Traders Hotel has relaunched its Seafood Shack night — an opportunity to dive into a rich mix of oceanic bounty, flavoured by the culinary traditions of Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE. It’s priced from just Dhs141 (for food only) and will take place every Thursday over terrace season.

Afyä Beach Lounge – Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Thu 6.30pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs141. Tel: (02) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Market Kitchen

If you’re into seafood, Market Kitchen has got a weekend promo you need to catch. Su-Viche includes a mix of citrus-soaked ceviche and their signature ‘Crispy Sushi’, alongside a flow of house drinks… and it’s only Dsh199 per person.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, every Thu, Fri and Sat from 7pm. Tel: (800) 101 101, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

We love an evening sundowner brunch and this new rooftop soiree on the 12th floor of Aloft Abu Dhabi’s Brick looks like it’s going to cement itself in our diaries. It’s set to the sounds of live acoustic music and takes place every Thursday, with all the dishes coming straight from the venue’s signature brick ovens. The brunch line-up includes such culinary delights as slow-cooked rib eye, four-cheese pizza, cedar plank-cooked salmon and, for the final flourish — campfire s’mores.

Brick, Aloft Abu Dhabi, National Exhibition Centre, Thu 7pm to 10pm, soft Dhs245, house Dhs305, bubbly Dhs365. Tel: (052) 837 0047, @brick.abudhabi

Stratos

You know Stratos? That rotating restaurant at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, a real classy joint. So it’s no surprise they’ve picked a classy theme for their Thursday supper club. The evening brunch is set to the swinging sounds of the 1950s Rat Pack era *clicks fingers rhythmically*. Want a-more reasons to visit? We’re told the venue’s signature twist (appropriate for a revolving restau) on supper club staples, will fly your tastebuds to the moon.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Thu 8 to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

Choice Cut

Unlimited steak? Challenge accepted. Look obviously this isn’t going to be one for the vegans but if you like your cuts prime, your evenings rare and date nights well-done, look no further. Choice Cut steakhouse has packages starting at just Dhs159.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Shk. Rashid Bin Saeed, Thu and Fri between 6pm and midnight, food only Dhs159, soft Dhs179, house Dhs249. Tel: (02) 501 6444, @novotel_abudhabi_albustan

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Brunch is on the menu three times a week at Dino’s and that means a triple serving of unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs180. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids and interactive pizza-making sessions.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Thurs three hours between 6.30pm and 11pm Dhs190, Fri and Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs180 with soft drinks, Dhs240 with house and bubbles. Tel: (02) 3075551, @dinositalianbistro

Hoi An

The Supa Sapa meal at Hoi An, Shangri-La Abu Dhabi is now bigger, longer and available from Tuesday through to Friday. It’s an evening brunch, a ‘Supa club’ if you will, an all-you-can-eat Vietnamese feast, proudly flying the Indochine flavour flag for the capital. The authentic Asian eats are served directly to the table with the option of ordering as much of each course as you fancy. Specials are rotated each night and include wok-tossed jumbo river prawns; twice-cooked duck breast with pepper curry sauce; and deep-fried fish with spicy green mango salad.

Hoi An, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs168 soft package, Dhs228 house, Dhs258 bubbles. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Pizza Express

The Jazz@PizzaExpress ‘ Thursday Night Live’ brunch is based around an NYC Broadway theme, you can deep dive into classic Italian style pizza, and get down to the soulful sounds of Mr Rob Brice (supported by deckmaster-in-chief Dj Cliff Townley). The house beverage package is just Dhs199 and if it’s your birthday, brunch is free.

The Hub, WTC Abu Dhabi, every Friday from 8pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs249 for bubbles and mixers, Dhs349 for premium bubbles. Tel: (02) 444 7752, @jazzpizzaexpressad

McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Issa evening drunch vibe at McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi on Thursdays and Fridays. Here you can get a nifty-thrifty five selected drinks for just Dhs100. Available between 6pm and 11pm on Thursdays and 4pm and 11pm on Fridays. Also happy hour starts at 3pm, just sayin’.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Saturday to Wednesday midday to 2am, Thursday and Friday midday to 3am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Marco’s New York Italian

Start the weekend off right with a night brunch featuring freshly-baked pizzas, pastas and mouth-watering desserts at the only New York-style rendezvous in the capital.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Thur 6pm to 10pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs359 with bubbles. Tel: (02) 654 3333. marcosabudhabi.com

The Foundry

The Foundry is now offering a Surf and Turf night on Thursdays (review coming very soon). There’s still the same collection of signature steaks and prime cuts cooked a la minute, now available to pair with your choice of fresh oceanic bounty, including lobster, prawns, scallop and tiger prawns. There’s also unlimited tasting cuts, free-flow beverages and a sweet selection of signature desserts.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Tourist Club Area, Thu 7pm to 10pm soft Dhs265, house Dhs365, Dhs110 for . Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Images: Provided/Getty