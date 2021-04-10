There’s always plenty to do in this beautiful city…

The weekend is just a day away and if you need some inspiration for what to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered. From free hair treatments to a long lunch or an arty yoga class, here are 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, April 22

Start the weekend early by working from a beach club

Bla Bla is one of the hottest spots in Dubai right now, with one beach club, three restaurants and twenty bars. Although it’s well known for being a party hotspot, did you know its great to work from too? Breakfast is served seven days a week with a set menu giving you the choice of croissant, muffin or avocado toast to start, followed by eggs benedict, an acai bowl or The Bla Bla Breakfast which includes sausages, eggs any style and a hash brown. You’ll also get tea or coffee, plus a mimosa, bloody mary or fruit juice, all for Dhs65.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, breakfast runs 8am to 11.30am on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on weekends. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Enjoy Mexican street food at this cool Dubai beer garden

Vista Del Verde has taken over that outdoor space next to Lah Lah and is now a permanent beer garden with casual pub benches and a relaxed atmosphere. Grab a spot for post-work Thursday socials and enjoy Mexican street food such as quesadillas to fajitas served from fun food trucks that can be found around the venue. There are great drinks deals on too.

Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Onyx Building Tower 3, Dubai, Sun to Weds, 5-10pm, Thurs 5pm to 12am, Fri: 12pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 10pm. @vistadelverdedxb

Book a holiday

If the Maldives has always been on your travel bucket list, there’s no better time to book it as hotel group Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering 40 per cent off stays at your choice of two of their resorts. If you’re interested, you’ll need to act fast, as the promotion is available when you book before May 31, 2021.

Friday, April 23

Check out a beautiful new restaurant

Gorgeous new Australian restaurant Hunter & Barrel recently opened at Vida Emirates Hills and if you’re looking for perfectly-cooked steak without breaking the bank, this is your place. It’s a fantastic spot for a casual date night or catch up with friends with a casual neighbourhood feel and it serves up signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

Enjoy a BBQ lunch

Fridays and barbecues go together like a burger in a bread bun and this weekend, you can do it poolside. Riva Beach club hosts a BBQ lunch every Friday from 1pm to 4pm with unlimited grill platters and beverages, plus pool and beach access. We recommend booking in advance.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 adults, Dhs75 children aged 4 to 12. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Go to a water park

If go big or go home is your mantra, you need to make your way to Atlantis’ Aquaventure waterpark. Aquaventure has over 30 water slides and 2.3km of interconnected rivers – there’s even a ride where a tube slide will take you straight through an lagoon containing sharks. Recently the waterpark had a massive expansion with even more thrilling water fun and 12 new slides. During the summer, UAE residents can get up to 40 percent off.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantisthepalm.com

Do yoga surrounded by immersive art

The latest spot to offer unique yoga classes in Dubai is the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), an immersive art experience in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The attraction has partnered with sportswear brand Puma to offer monthly sessions.

Classes are priced at Dhs150 per person, and run from 10am to 11am each month. For more details on the classes and to book your spot at the next one, visit tickets.toda.ae.

Saturday, April 24

Get a free hair consultation and treatment

Thinking of completely changing up your hair style or just want to know the right hair colour for you? Every day throughout April, hair stylist Cat at cute hair and beauty Salon 971 will be offering free hair consultations. If you then decide to book a colour treatment with Cat, you’ll receive a complimentary hair treatment. You’ll need to book the consultation in advance.

91 Beauty Salon, The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha, open from 8am. @91_beautysalondxb

Let the good times roll at a roller disco

Roll DXB is a huge new roller disco space created by roller skating fanatics who have been teaching and practicing in the city for the past few years. Now the team has their own space for skaters of all abilities to come, learn, practice and just enjoy the good vibes. Don’t worry if you don’t have your own skates, you can rent a pair of retro boots onsite, along with mandatory protective gear.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri & Sat, 1pm to 1am, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 238 6206. @rolldxb

Nourish your body with a visit to this new vegan restaurant

There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Dubai, but now a seriously cool one named Just Vegan has opened in Jumeirah, where it occupies two floors of a villa. Its got that botanical vibe which is super popular in Dubai these days, with plenty of leafy green foliage hanging down from the ceiling. Menu highlights include Shades of greens, Love Peace & Beet, Truffle Mac & Cheese Stacks.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, 11.30am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

