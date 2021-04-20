Get ready to lose yourself in the world of digital art…

In Dubai, fitness fans are treated to an abundance of unique and interesting fitness classes, especially when it comes to yoga. There’s mountain yoga, underwater yoga, blindfolded yoga… you name it.

The latest spot to offer unique yoga classes in Dubai is the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), an immersive art experience in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The attraction has partnered with sportswear brand Puma to offer monthly sessions.

The energetic class is led by Sarah White, a top yoga instructor in Dubai, from within the theatre itself. Immerse yourself in ToDA’s ‘Colors x Colors’ show while you switch off and stretch out with the vibrant patterns surrounding you.

ToDA’s next immersive yoga class is Friday April 23, and all attendees will receive gift vouchers to spend at the Dubai Puma store. However if you attend on Saturday May 8, you’ll also get an exciting goodie bag filled with treats from Puma’s new studio collection.

Puma has exciting plans for yoga apparel this year, with plenty of new styles and patterns to keep an eye out for. The monthly classes are a great way to test out the new collection, while achieving a sense of zen to set you up for the rest of the month.

If you’re not familiar with ToDA, it’s a 1,800 meter art space which displays 360-degree digital shows that combine high-end technology with classical art. For a truly multi-sensory experience, the visuals are accompanied by perfectly timed music.

Classes are priced at Dhs150 per person, and run from 10am to 11am each month. For more details on the classes and to book your spot at the next one, visit tickets.toda.ae.

Images: Provided