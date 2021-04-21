Holiday mode, on…

There’s really no place that says ‘paradise’ quite like the Maldives with its aqua blue waters, pristine sandy beaches and lush green forestry. A holiday in a place this idyllic can often come with a hefty price tag, but what if we told you that you could get 40 per cent off your trip for a limited time?

If the Maldives has always been on your travel bucket list, there’s no better time to book it as hotel group Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering 40 per cent off stays at your choice of two of their resorts. If you’re interested, you’ll need to act fast, as the promotion is available when you book before May 31, 2021.

You’ve got plenty of time for the actual vacation though, as you can book to go anytime between now and April 30, 2022. Included in the offer is USD100 (around Dhs370) credit to spend in the resort. There’s a choice between a family-friendly resort and a couple’s resort.

For the ultimate romantic couple’s staycation, opt for the adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa. This beautiful resort has beach front and over-water accommodation, seven restaurants and bars, water sports, excursions and a tranquil spa.

If you’re going on a family holiday, opt for the Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives. The Deluxe Family Water Villa, for example, includes bunk beds, a PlayStation and a secure terrace with incredible ocean views and lagoon access. Up to two children can stay and eat free-of-charge.

Both resorts offer a range of packages including bed & breakfast, half board, full board, all inclusive and grand all inclusive. The Maldives isn’t just for sunbathing, with something fun for everyone to do, from activities to dining.

Rates for the ‘Maldives Calling’ promotion start from USD350 (around Dhs1290) per night.

To travel to the Maldives you will need to have a PCR test within 96 hours before your departure. You’ll also need to fill out a Health Declaration form to travel to the Maldives, as well as prior to traveling back to Dubai. A PCR test is required during your stay in the Maldives, three days before your return.

