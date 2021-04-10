Add these things to do to your calendar…

Great news! The weekend is almost here! And if you don’t have your plans sorted yet, check out our list below for some fun things to do in Dubai.

From catching a great art exhibition to visiting a food festival and much more – there’s so much you can get up to.

Thursday April 8

Scope out and purchase art at World Art Dubai

The region’s most accessible and affordable retail art fair is back running until Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hall 1 and 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre. And if you’re thinking of sprucing up your walls, this is one event you have to check out as it is packed with affordable art you can purchase. More than 200 local and international artists plus galleries will be displaying their works across more than 2,000 pieces across a range of disciplines. From purchasing art for your walls to workshops, there’s plenty to see and do for an entry cost of just Dhs20. Read more here.

World Art Dubai, Hall 1 and 2, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, April 7 to 10, Wed to Fri 1pm to 9pm, Sat 1pm to 8pm. worldartdubai.com

Check out Palm Jumeirah’s observation deck

Standing at 52-storey high, Palm Jumeirah’s observation deck, The View offers guests a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah. Apart from the cool views, it will also feature multiple interactive touchpoints for guests to discover how the world-famous island was conceptualised and developed. Ticket prices start from Dhs100 for adults and Dhs69 for juniors. Read about What’s On experience at the new attraction here.

The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening April 7, adult tickets priced from Dhs100. @theviewpalm

Tuck into great food and more at Alserkal’s What The Food festival

From Wednesday, April 7 to 10, the vibrant cultural district is participating in Dubai Food Festival with ‘What The Food’ festival. Expect special pop-up food concepts, supper clubs, art and culinary workshops, innovative culinary experimentation, movie screenings, wellness sessions and more. Read more here.

What the Food, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, from April 7 to 10. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. alserkal.online

Friday April 9

Tuck into an Instagrammable breakfast at Matroshka

Located on the Pointe, Matroshka has collaborates with Saya brasserie and is serving up a delicious breakfast with fountain views. It starts at 9am on weekends and 10am on weekdays. Reservations are a must and can be made on 04 575 5097.

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @matroshka_dubai

Visit The Urban Market held by a popular girl community group

Love the popular Facebook group ‘That Dubai Girl’? Well, the group has joined forces with Media One Hotel for a Friday market which will take place in P7 Arena. At the event, you can catch around 30 vendors selling vintage clothing, home items, beauty, wellness, fitness and everything in-between from 11am all the way until 6pm. A late lunch and drinks package are available from 1pm to 6pm starting at Dhs70 and it’s a great way to spend a laid-back Friday afternoon with friends. Read more here.

P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, every Fri from Apr 2 to April 23, free entry. @theurbanmarketdxb and @thatdubaigirl

Immerse yourself in art at The World of Banksy

Fans of Street artist Banksy can see some of the artists most loved pieces on display in Dubai, as the travelling exhibition ‘The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience’ has arrived at Mall of the Emirates. The exhibition features 120 unique original Banksy works. Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12. A VIP pass, priced at Dhs110, will offer queue jumping, while a VVIP ticket includes a guide on demand. Read more here.

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. April 5 to June 30, prices start from Dhs75. malloftheemirates.com

Saturday April 10

Indulge in food by six of Dubai’s top chefs for just Dhs299

If you really love food, you have to have a booking at Dusit Thani Dubai this Saturday where were six of Dubai’s top chefs are gathering for a one night only event at street-style restaurant, 24th St. From 7pm until late you can indulge in featuring street-style specialties from the likes of Roberto’s Francesco Guarracino, Valrhona’s Glenn Noel, Abu Dhabi Hilton Yas Island’s John Buenaventura, BOCA’s Matthijs Stinnissen, Benjarong’s Wichit Panyo, and Reform Social & Grill’s Yugal Kishor. As for the dishes, expect smoked chilly and garlic chicken tikka, street-food tacos with beef tongue, grilled galician octopus and much more. It will cost you just Dhs299 per person. Book your spots now at dine.dtdu@dusit.com

24th St. World Street Food Restaurant, Dusit Thani Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, April 10, Dhs299, reservations required. Tel: (0)4 343 3333. @dusitthanidubai

Catch Watson and Holmes at The Junction

Sherlock Holmes fans! Put on your deerstalker and grab your magnifying glass as Jeffrey Hatcher’s Holmes and Watson is being performed at The Junction at Alserkal Avenue. When the great detective, Sherlock Holmes’ body goes missing after going over the deadly falls at Reichenbach three years ago, a number of frauds, fakes and charlatans have come forward to lay claim to his identity, and it falls to Dr Watson to disprove them and find the real Sherlock Holmes. There are only a few seats left for the matinee, so grab your tickets here quickly. Read more here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 338 8525 thejunctiondubai.com

Relax with a paint and grape class

The popular Paint & Grape class is back at Couqley French Bistro & Bar. This time, it will be Ramadan themed, with customers creating a Golden Crescent piece, by Dennis Schmitz, on a pre-sketched canvas. A teacher will be there to guide you, so don’t worry if you’re a beginner. It’s priced at Dhs390, inclusive of two beverages and canapés. To reserve your place, book ahead by visiting weloveart.com.

Paint & Grape, Couqley French Bar & Bistro, Cluster C, JLT, Dubai, Saturday April 10, Dhs390. weloveart.com

Do some good and take part in a community clean up

A new community clean up initiative is taking place on Saturday, 10 April 2021 packed with environmental, educational and interactive events at Palm Jumeirah. You are invited to bring in recyclable items such as paper, bottles and cans from home and will assist others in collecting waste from outdoor common areas for the initiative. Bags and gloves will be provided for all who take part. Registration is a must and can be done here.

Community clean up at Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat April 10. @nakheelofficial

Images: Supplied/Social