Splash around…

The weather is heating up which means the only place to be this weekend is within arm’s reach of a pool. If your diary isn’t already booked up this weekend, why not organise a pool day? There are plenty of great deals on at the moment so sit back, relax, and soak up that sunshine…

Here are 3 brilliant pool deals to check out this weekend…

Caesars Palace Dubai

It’s an idyllic setting at Neptune Pool, which you’ll find at Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters Island. Bag a spot overlooking the pool and the ocean and absorb all of that vitamin D. On weekends, access is priced at Dhs380 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages. On weekdays it’s Dhs280, with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 5566466. caesars.com

Riva Beach Club

Riva Beach Club is one of Dubai’s most longstandingly popular beach clubs for its chilled vibes and fuss-free fun. Riva Beach Club hosts a BBQ lunch every Friday from 1pm to 4pm with unlimited grill platters and beverages, plus pool and beach access. We recommend booking in advance as this place gets super busy.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 adults, Dhs75 children aged 4 to 12. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

The Pangolin

Feel like you’ve tried and tested the city’s range of pool days and deals, why not check out cool spot The Pangolin at The Els Club in Sports City? There’s new pool packages available throughout the week from The Pangolin, with great little extras thrown in. Any day of the week, it’s Dhs150 for pool access with a main meal and drink of your choice or Dhs250 with pool access, a main course, drink and access to the club. There are also family options too, priced from Dhs200 for one parent and one child.

The Pangolin Dubai, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sunday to Wednesday 7.30am to 12am, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7.30am to 1am. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com