Win staycations, brunches, cash prizes and much more…

Proud of your general knowledge skills and looking for a chance to put them to good use? You’re in luck because these spots in Dubai are hosting quiz nights where you can proudly dish out the facts and win some cool prizes in the process.

So, gather your group’s best brainboxes, and test your knowledge at these spots in Dubai.

Distillery Gastropub

Chances to win: food vouchers, evening brunch for the entire team and much more.

For one night only on August 23, this hipster hangout spot is hosting a quiz night for free which will test your knowledge on wide-ranging trivia from general knowledge to music, movies, geography and history. Every round that you win, earns you a shot for the whole team, but you can also win tickets to evening brunch, bottles of wine, vouchers for unlimited wings and more. Seats are limited, so call in advance and register. Four players are allowed per team.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, Tel: (04) 3298899. facebook.com/distillerydubai

Reform Social & Grill

Chances to win: Dhs250, Dhs500 or a Dhs1000 bar tab.

Every Saturday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Big Gameshow’ with awesome prizes to be won. Answer questions as a team and if you get the highest points, you will get to play ‘Take it or leave it’ for a chance to win a bar tab that is valid for 12 months. Take advantage of the food offer where for Dhs199 per person, you can get sharing platters (mix of meat and fish) and three hours unlimited house beverages.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, every Sat until Nov end, 5pm to 9pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Busy Saturday? Head to Publique every Friday at 4pm for the same deal. For Dhs199, you will get snacks such as onion tarts, goat cheese balls, chicken wings, mini sliders and more.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri until Nov end, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Garden on 8

Chances to win: several, but the grand prize is a one night stay for two people.

Hosted by jono and rich from Dubai92, head to Garden on 8 and test your knowledge to find out who the smartest person in the room is. Along with competitive vibes, you will get great food and drinks as you battle it out with your mates against the competition. A team of four can be seated per table and since the quiz is now digital – come with mobile phones or tablets fully charged. Advanced bookings recommended.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

ALSO TRY: McGettigan’s

Chances to win: a potato! And other cool prizes like staycations, brunch and cash prizes.

‘McGettigan’s Madness’ ends this month and if you haven’t already, it’s something to add to your to-do list. Every day, upon entry to the JLT venue, you will get a raffle ticket where you stand a chance to spin the huge wheel of fortune. A draw takes place at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm each and every evening, giving you plenty of opportunities to win some awesome prizes.

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington Towers, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, until August 31. Tel: (04) 356 0470. facebook.com/McGettigansJLT

Images: provided