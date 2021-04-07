Transformer your weekend into a mega-one…

Our optimal Prime directive is ensuring you get the very best out of the city. These are just seven ways Abu Dhabi is lighting up this weekend.

Thursday, April 29

What’s new at the cinema this week

If this week’s Oscars ceremony has inspired you to dine out on some big screen bingeing again, there’s a double bill of new horror flicks being added to your local box office this weekend. The Unfamiliar is a jump-scare-packed tale about an army doctor returning from service with what she thinks is PTSD, with it being a horror movie we can be fairly sure it’s not PTSD. In appropriately spooky similarity the second movie Awoken, also involves a medical professional trying to fix a sickness that transpires to have paranormal origins. This time it’s a medical student with a brother suffering from a rare sleeping sickness. We still think the worst medical horror stories come from entering symptoms into Web MD.

Tickets: Book now

Circuit training

At Hudayriyat Island, you’ll find some great ways to stay in shape over the Holy Month. The extreme sport Circuit X MultiPass, for example, is giving you the opportunity to put your adrenal glands through a full and thorough road test, for less. The passes get you access to the BMX Track, High Rope Park and Skate Park, are valid for three months, and transferrable between family members. With the purchase of every 10, you get 20 per cent off the standard price and a complimentary zipline on each visit.

hudayriyatisland.ae. Weekday Ramadan timings are 5pm to midnight, or 9am to midday and 5pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets from Dhs40, book on circuitxuae.com

Friday, April 30

Locally sourced menus

The recently-launched DCT-backed Emirati Cuisine Programme is giving residents and visitors the opportunity to try some local flavours at a select number of hotels across the emirate until May. Under the programme, 32 chefs at approximately 30 hotels received training from Emirati chef Khulood Atiq to prepare and serve a range of authentic Emirati dishes. For example,Chef Yamen Mouffek Albdera has added a taste of Emirati culture to the menu at Al Rawda Arjan with six new authentic dishes, including his own special take on balaleet and harees.

For more information about the Emirati Cuisine Programme, visit emiraticuisine.ae Alfresco affirmations Seven Wellness describes itself as the ‘ultimate urban retreat for the soul’, but amongst the huge variety of wholesome activities on its books, you’ll find a few shala-without-walls experiences. There are three trips to Cove Beach trips each week (Dhs65 for non-members), including a Friday class offering an hour of ‘Serenity’. And we can’t be the only ones out there running a little low on serenity right now. Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Fri 8.30am, from Dhs60 (members). Tel: (056) 407 5405, book on sevenwellness.ae The crafts of our forefathers Get a taste of life before the skyscrapers and vibey beach clubs at this recreation of a traditional Emirati village, conveniently located next to Marina Mall on the edge of the city. Conceived by the Emirates Heritage Club, you can catch local artisans demonstrating their skills in metalwork, pottery, weaving and glass-blowing. There’s even a mini souk where you can pick-up souvenirs from these time-honoured crafts. Abu Dhabi Corniche Breakwater, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs5. Tel: (02) 681 4455, torath.gov.ae

Saturday, May 1

An iftar that’s strong on chilling and grilling

Grills@Chill’O will be serving up their signature poolside grills for a memorable iftar experience this Ramadan. In addition to the flame-cooked fare, the sunset culinary collective also includes a range of delicate hot and cold mezzeh, juicy shawarma, classic kunafa, fragrant lamb ouzi, Arabian sweets, and Jordanian mansaf. This laidback iftar experience takes place on the terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf, is served from sunset to 9pm daily and costs just Dhs195 (kids Dhs90).

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi Corniche. tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

The perfect date

FreshToHome has a range of date (from Dhs26) baskets that are perfect for iftars and Ramadan gifting. Deliveries stretch UAE-wide and their Holy Month deals also include an abundant, fresh and healthy fruit basket, available for just Dhs49.

FreshToHome is available via the App (Android & IOS) and freshtohome.com website

Images: Getty/Provided