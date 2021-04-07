7 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: April 25 to 28
Welcome to a brand new week packed with great things to do in Abu Dhabi…
Just like that, it’s Sunday. But it doesn’t have to be a dreary work week. Not if you pack it with exciting things to do, and, yes, there’s plenty you can do in the capital.
Here are some great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.
Sunday April 25
Ladies, attend a one-of-a-kind Iftar experience
Looking for an iftar to enjoy with the girls? Head to No. FiftySeven Boutique Café for an iftar experience like no other. The colourful event is a collaboration between Benefit Cosmetics and Retail Abu Dhabi. Apart from great food and drinks, which you will enjoy in a pretty Instagrammable setting, there are games like Jenga, Connect Four, Scrabble and more. And yes, there will be giveaways, too. It will cost Dhs200 per person and reservations can be made on 02 441 6100.
No. FiftySeven Boutique Café, Al Bateen Harbour, Abu Dhabi, until May 6, Dhs200 per person. Tel: (0)2 441 6100. @no57cafe
Monday April 26
Attend a full moon healing session
Another great session for the ladies to attend is this session by inner seed UAE. It will take place under the full moon on the beautiful beach of Saadiyat Rotana Hotel. Head on over in a calm state of mind to fully receive a positive effect of the session as whatever is going on in your body, mind and spirit will be amplified by the moon’s energy. The session will consist of heart-opening poses, meditation, breathwork and cleansing exercises and full moon feet bath. Don’t forget to carry a yoga mat, a journal, crystals and your favourite essential oil. It will cost you Dhs160 and you can sign up here.
Ramadan Pink Full Moon Healing, Saadiyat Rotana Hotel (beachside), Abu Dhabi, April 26, 9pm to 11pm. Dhs160. innerseeduae.com
Dine at a new waterfront restaurant at Marsa Al Bateen Marina
Looking for a new restaurant to try? Medi Terra has just opened its doors for guests serving up a Mediterranean-inspired cuisine for you to enjoy against a backdrop of the serene waters of Marsa Al Bateen Marina. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the eatery prides itself on using premium ingredients to create the dishes on the menu that include calamari, basil arancini stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella, sliders, pizzas, pasta and much more. There’s even a kids menu, so bring the little ones along. Read more here.
Medi Terra, Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, weekdays 3pm to 1am and weekend 3pm to 2am during Ramadan, Tel: (0)2 633 6366. @mediterra_ad
Tuesday April 27
Savour Emirati cusine at Elements at Hili Rayhaan by Rotana
The recently launched Emirati Cuisine Programme is giving residents and visitors the opportunity to try some local flavours at a select number of hotels across the emirate until May. One spot to try is this stylish resort in Al Ain’s popular Hili district. It’s also a perfect place to stay for anyone interested in exploring the nearby historical sites. Take your knowledge of Emirati culture to the next level by sampling six new Emirati dishes on chef Maher Aljawabra’s menu. For an entire list of restaurants, head here.
Hili Rayhaan by Rotana, Bani Yas Street, 117th Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)3 705 3333. @hilirayhaan
Check out an online workshop with Flow
Want to look your best for that upcoming Iftar or Suhoor, learn the techniques of tie-dye or do some yoga? You don’t want to miss these online sessions by healthy-eating hub – Flow. The sessions are held every Tuesday at 4pm until the end of Ramadan on @flowdubai. This week, you can catch creative make-up artist Nadine Hossam will be hosting a tutorial on skin-care products that can be used when getting ready for a night out.
Flow Talk Series with Nadine Hossam, 4pm on April 27, free. @flowdubai
Wednesday April 28
Check out two art exhibitions at Al Qattara Arts Centre
It’s been 10 years since the arts centre has opened its doors and to mark the milestone occasion, there are two exhibitions to check out. Common Grounds reflects on the commonalities between the UAE and Saudi Arabia while Murals reflects on the remarkable history and journey of the nation and its Founding Father through specially commissioned large-scale works located throughout the Centre’s facilities. Entry is free of charge.
Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain, during Ramadan Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 4pm, free entry. Tel: (03) 761 8080, abudhabiculture.ae
Break your fast with the family at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
With views of the golf course as the backdrop to your meal, you and the family will tuck into a selection of chef specialities, appetizers, carving station, Ouzi, traditional desserts, and more. For adults it’s Dhs149, and for children ages five to 12 it’s Dhs85. Under four’s dine for free. Pre-booking is required and can be done on 056 536 2230 or events.adgc@abudhabigolf.ae
Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi, iftar sunset to 9pm, Dhs149 for adults, Dhs85 for children 5 to 12 and under 4’s dine free. Tel: (0)56 536 2230. @abudhabigolfclub
