Sunday April 25

Ladies, attend a one-of-a-kind Iftar experience

Looking for an iftar to enjoy with the girls? Head to No. FiftySeven Boutique Café for an iftar experience like no other. The colourful event is a collaboration between Benefit Cosmetics and Retail Abu Dhabi. Apart from great food and drinks, which you will enjoy in a pretty Instagrammable setting, there are games like Jenga, Connect Four, Scrabble and more. And yes, there will be giveaways, too. It will cost Dhs200 per person and reservations can be made on 02 441 6100.

No. FiftySeven Boutique Café, Al Bateen Harbour, Abu Dhabi, until May 6, Dhs200 per person. Tel: (0)2 441 6100. @no57cafe

Monday April 26

Attend a full moon healing session

Another great session for the ladies to attend is this session by inner seed UAE. It will take place under the full moon on the beautiful beach of Saadiyat Rotana Hotel. Head on over in a calm state of mind to fully receive a positive effect of the session as whatever is going on in your body, mind and spirit will be amplified by the moon’s energy. The session will consist of heart-opening poses, meditation, breathwork and cleansing exercises and full moon feet bath. Don’t forget to carry a yoga mat, a journal, crystals and your favourite essential oil. It will cost you Dhs160 and you can sign up here.

Ramadan Pink Full Moon Healing, Saadiyat Rotana Hotel (beachside), Abu Dhabi, April 26, 9pm to 11pm. Dhs160. innerseeduae.com

Dine at a new waterfront restaurant at Marsa Al Bateen Marina

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Medi Terra has just opened its doors for guests serving up a Mediterranean-inspired cuisine for you to enjoy against a backdrop of the serene waters of Marsa Al Bateen Marina. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the eatery prides itself on using premium ingredients to create the dishes on the menu that include calamari, basil arancini stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella, sliders, pizzas, pasta and much more. There’s even a kids menu, so bring the little ones along. Read more here.

Medi Terra, Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, weekdays 3pm to 1am and weekend 3pm to 2am during Ramadan, Tel: (0)2 633 6366. @mediterra_ad

Tuesday April 27

Savour Emirati cusine at Elements at Hili Rayhaan by Rotana

The recently launched Emirati Cuisine Programme is giving residents and visitors the opportunity to try some local flavours at a select number of hotels across the emirate until May. One spot to try is this stylish resort in Al Ain’s popular Hili district. It’s also a perfect place to stay for anyone interested in exploring the nearby historical sites. Take your knowledge of Emirati culture to the next level by sampling six new Emirati dishes on chef Maher Aljawabra’s menu. For an entire list of restaurants, head here.

Hili Rayhaan by Rotana, Bani Yas Street, 117th Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)3 705 3333. @hilirayhaan

Check out an online workshop with Flow

Want to look your best for that upcoming Iftar or Suhoor, learn the techniques of tie-dye or do some yoga? You don’t want to miss these online sessions by healthy-eating hub – Flow. The sessions are held every Tuesday at 4pm until the end of Ramadan on @flowdubai. This week, you can catch creative make-up artist Nadine Hossam will be hosting a tutorial on skin-care products that can be used when getting ready for a night out.

Flow Talk Series with Nadine Hossam, 4pm on April 27, free. @flowdubai