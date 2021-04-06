Find your zen…

Weekends in Dubai can get a little hectic. Whether you’re trying out the latest restaurants, hiking up a mountain in Hatta or sunning yourself at one of the city’s many beach clubs, you can often get to the end of the weekend feeling, well, not exactly rested.

Change it up this weekend with a sunset yoga session. A free session is taking place at popular spot West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, on Saturday, April 10. Taking place from 5.30pm, it’s sure to bring you some zen as you stretch it out on the beach.

Tone up those bodies with the fusion of yoga and pilates that will be included in the class. These activities are designed to ‘build core strength and stretch key muscles in the body’. At the end of the 75-minute class, you’ll enjoy a group meditation session.

The experience will be led by Allaoua Gaham, Director of Yoga La Vie and Lululemon brand ambassador in Dubai, alongside Laura Weston, Dina Cassir, Goli Cramer and Sabrina Biljana. Get ready to feel those calm inner peace vibes.

You’ll find West Beach on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – a long stretch of sand which lends itself to FIVE The Palm, Fairmont, The Palm, Koko Bay, Jones the Grocer, Aprons & Hammers Beach House, Lucky Fish and Orange Chameleon.

It is part of the 1.5km Park Promenade project on the Palm’s trunk, with a long boardwalk, lined on either side by fairy-light wrapped palm trees. There’s plenty to do at this hotspot, from water sports to walking, dining and more.

Sunset Yoga, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 5.30pm, free. Register here.

Image: Provided