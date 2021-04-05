Relax this weekend…

There’s something abut a painting class. A sort of quiet tranquility that allows your mind to wander from trivial things to focus on creating a piece of artwork. Even if you’re no Picasso, it’s an excellent way to while away an afternoon.

The popular Paint & Grape class is back at Couqley French Bistro & Bar, found in JLT, Dubai, on Saturday, April 10. This time, it will be Ramadan themed, with customers creating a Golden Crescent piece, by Dennis Schmitz, on a pre-sketched canvas.

Don’t worry if you’re a first-timer, there will be an art teacher there to guide you. These classes are in no way judgemental, so whether you majored in art or you’re just looking for a new activity, everyone is welcome.

The class will take place from 2pm until 5pm on Saturday, April 10. It’s priced at Dhs390, inclusive of two beverages and canapés. Also included is the painting materials and a pre-sketched canvas.

If you’re not familiar with Couqley French Bar & Bistro, the cosy little restaurant is all exposed brick walls and a leafy outdoor terrace. It serves up great French dishes such as a warm goat cheese and tomato pastry and a tender rib-eye steak.

It’s one of the most popular spots in the city for its paint and grape classes. To reserve your place for the special one on Saturday, you’ll need to book ahead by visiting weloveart.com.

Spots usually book up fast so don’t wait around…

Paint & Grape, Couqley French Bar & Bistro, Cluster C, JLT, Dubai, Saturday April 10, Dhs390. weloveart.com

Images: Social