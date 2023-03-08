16 of the most idyllic garden cafes to relax in this week

Take a big deep breath and go back to nature…

Whilst Dubai is perhaps most well-known for its glittering skyscrapers and sandy beaches, sometimes you need a bit of lush greenery to reset the soul. There are plenty of beautiful garden cafes hidden away in Dubai, and if you know where to look, you’ll unearth Secret Garden-style wonders.

Take a book and while away an afternoon in peaceful serenity…

Harvest & Co

From the kings of Dubai’s coffee scene, EatX, comes Harvest &. Co. Located inside the new Dubai Garden Center, this all-day eatery is light, bright and welcoming. The concise menu features an array of all-day breakfast dishes, although you won’t want to miss a trip to the glass counter, where freshly baked cakes and pastries are the star of the show. There’s also a new branch inside Warehouse Gym, Jumeirah Park, open to both members and non-members.

Harvest & Co., Dubai Garden Centre, 739 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Quoz, 8am to 6.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 590 4333, @harvestandco.dubai

Splendour Fields

The first of three new restaurants opening inside one new dining destination in JLT is Splendour Fields. An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination is set to become a regular hangout for those that live and work nearby. While adults catch-up over coffee and healthy plates little ones will be entertained at the kid’s play area. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a specialty coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can grab your produce to takeaway.

Splendour Fields at The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 6pm. eatx.com

Apricot

Cosy hidden gem Apricot is worth seeking out. Found in the Arabian surrounds of Souk Al Manzil, the green foliage and calm atmosphere is a welcome addition to Dubai’s cafe collection. The affordable menu features authentic Mediterranean dishes and a great selection of baked goods to pair with a freshly brewed coffee.

Apricot, Souk Manzil, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. @apricotdubai

Daughter and Dad Coffee

All visitors are welcomed to bring their furry friends to this unique family-run business. With freshly roasted specialty coffee and a plant-based menu, you will be feeling nourished when you leave this wholesome outlet.

Daughter and Dad, Meliá Desert Palm, Warsan 2, Dubai, Fri and Sat 8am to 7pm, Sun to Thur 8am to 6pm, closed on Tues, Tel: (0)54 383 4709, @daughterdadcoffee

100 Cafe

You’ll find 100 Cafe at The Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah, which takes a holistic approach to wellbeing. The cafe itself serves up a whole host of innovative plant-based dishes, cold-pressed juices, teas and coffees, ensuring you’re getting all the good stuff. Bag a seat out in the tranquil garden and take a deep breath.

100 Cafe, The Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53 B St, Jumeirah, Dubai, open Saturday to Thursday 8 am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 164 8924. thehundred.ae

The Farm

Inside Al Barari, the botanic residential community on the outskirts of Dubai, you’ll find a healthy-eating restaurant, The Farm. A leafy, tranquil oasis, we recommend you book ahead early on weekends, as this place quickly packs out with breakfasters. As well as serving up wholesome food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, The Farm frequently houses pop-up markets, cooking classes, and child-friendly activities.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Bounty Beets

Instagrammable Bounty Beets is an ever-popular health cafe favoured by Dubai’s health-conscious crowd and best of all they welcome dogs. Sit in the lush green garden, with your faithful friend by your feet as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Comptoir 102

For those in need of some retail therapy as well as brunch, Comptior 102 is just for you. A hidden bohemian gem located in Jumeirah 1, Comptior 102 is a unique experience that merges food, design and art. This café offers an ethical and health-conscious menu to all visitors, nurturing the body and the mind. All the usual suspects are available, such as avocado toast and the beloved acai bowl. A breakfast favorite guests cannot miss are the vegan pancakes with fresh berries and banana. Guests can buy locally sourced fresh produce in their grocery section as well as browse through eclectic clothes, home wear and jewellery. Visit Comptior 102 this week for both your well-being and your wardrobe!

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Kulture House

Kulture House Dubai is a multi-space cafe and store housed inside a Jumeirah villa (right next to concept store stalwart Comptoir 102). It’s got a retail shop, florist, coffee shop and art gallery so there’s something for everyone. The cafe takes up a large portion of Kulture House space with a mix match of rattan chairs, colourful poofs and stools, with a few comfy booths and a long communal table with majlis-style cushions. It’s bright and inviting with a Marrakech rooftop dining feel.

Kulture House Dubai, 106, beach road (opposite Beach Centre), 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 399 1790, @kulturehousedubai

Little Neighborhood Restaurant

This local hangout is the perfect place to perch for a coffee, brunch, lunch or dinner. Serving an array of classics with a twist, you will be able to secure your next acai bowl, falafel wrap or burger whilst admiring the Golden Mile park. Your pups are welcome to join you if you opt to sit outside on their terrace.

Little Neighborhood Restaurant, Golden Mile, The Palm Jumeirah, 7am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)52 823 3295, littleneighborhooddxb.com

Seva Table

With its pretty rugs, tree stumps for tables and colourful plants, all hidden behind high walls, entering the garden of Seva Table feels a bit like Alice In Wonderland meets a zen garden. The wellness destination has everything you need for a healthy life, from an outdoor space dedicated to fitness classes to an extensive raw food menu and regular reiki and chakra healing workshops.

Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)56 534 2899 . sevaexperience.com

Seven Seeds

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily, 8am to 11pm. 7seeds.ae

Stomping Grounds

A creation by a former Dubai teacher, this indie cafe has taken cafe food to new levels with an array of Australian-inspired dishes that are bursting with colour and flavour. From elevated breakfast dishes to crispy pizzas and healthy bowls, this cafe will do more than quench your coffee craving.

Stomping Grounds, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7.30am to 11.30pm, Sat & Sun 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 344 4451, @stompinggroundsdxb

Folia

Located in the picturesque gardens of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Folia offers an extensive plant-based menu with a range of tasty, fresh and elegant dishes. Find serenity in this peaceful safe haven whilst indulging delicious pizzas, with heirloom tomato, almond ricotta and green olives, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. The inspiring menu is created by talented chef Mathew Kennedy, who hopes to promote healthy and conscious eating. This meal is guilt free, due to Folia’s commitment to using ethical food suppliers, reducing food miles and food waste.

Folia, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeira, Sat to Thurs 1pm to 10pm, Fri 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com/dubaijb/dining/restaurants/folia/

Nette

Located on the beautiful grounds of Matcha Club, Nette is the gorgeous sister café to the What’s On award-winning spot Cassette. This outlet incorporates Japanese flavours into its dishes, including the strawberry match acai bowl, Japanese breakfast skillet and savoury miso oats. It will not let you down, bringing a creative twist to all the usual breakfast suspects.

Nette at Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 548 8369. @nettedxb

The Lime Tree Café

Lime Tree has remained constant in Dubai’s rapid growth and in many aspects embodies Dubai’s expat community. With many locations across the city, it’s original Jumeirah location has an outdoor terrace filled with lush greenery that will calm the soul. You may be familiar with this establishment purely due to its iconic carrot cake, a dish which is locally renowned. With many delicious cakes and breakfast goodies, as well as their beautiful salad and sandwich bar, you will leave this establishment pretty satisfied.

The Lime Tree Cafe, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, 8am to 6pm daily, Tel: (0)4 325 6325, thelimetreecafe.com

