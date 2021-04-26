You won’t need to present physical proof of a negative PCR test or vaccination…

Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have begun working together in order to implement a new system which will digitally update and verify Covid-19 medical records.

Aiming to make passengers’ check-in process seamless and paperless, the system will provide details on recent PCR results and vaccination records. Emirates will only host Covid-related information, which will be removed from the system after you’ve checked in.

The integration makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification of traveller medical records related to Covid-19 testing and vaccination. The new verification procedures will enable faster processing times for customers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

If you conducted a PCR test in Dubai, or had your vaccine at a DHA health centre, you can have your records synchronised for your flight check-in. Passengers who did their PCR test or vaccination outside of Dubai will still be required to physically provide their travel documents at check-in.

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer for Emirates Airline said: “This initiative is in line with the government’s vision and we are delighted to take this step within the aviation sector to cooperate with DHA in linking our systems together to enhance the customer experience by processing the relevant documents in a more efficient, secure and effective manner”.

Emirates has also begun trials for integrating health records within the IATA Travel Pass, which will act as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.

