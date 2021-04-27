Time to start planning that vacation…

If you are busy dreaming of a vacation abroad somewhere this summer, there’s some great news. Cyprus has announced that it will be accepting vaccinated travellers from 65 countries (including the UAE) with no restrictions.

The news was announced by Cyprus’ Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios, who outlined that, as of May 10, 2021, those who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be able to holiday in the country without having to provide a negative Covid-19 test or quarantine.

Perdios said on Monday, April 26, ‘”We will notify our partners in around 65 countries that from 10 May entry will be facilitated for travelers who have completed their vaccination with no need for negative Covid tests or quarantine.”

On the list of 65 countries are Armenia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Switzerland. Regardless of when tourists have taken the second jab, they will be allowed into the country.

It’s worth noting, however, that Cyprus is still recording a number of Covid-19 cases. According to Arab News, the figures currently stand at a total of 298 coronavirus deaths and 61,576 infections. Tourists will have to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Perdios said, “We are confident that once our epidemiological picture improves, charter flights will be allowed, something we expect to happen in the coming weeks as the vaccination rollout progresses.”

He also indicated that the introduction of the new tourist rules on May 10 would help to revive Cyprus’ tourism sector, which has been hit particularly badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates is currently holding a flash sale on flights for Eid Al Fitr, with special fares available for booking between now and May 1, 2021 for travel until September 30, 2021. A quick search on the website, brought up return flights to Cyprus for Dhs2,395.

Image: Getty