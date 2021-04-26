Jet off to somewhere beautiful…

Ramadan is well underway, with Eid Al Fitr just around the corner (it’s predicted to fall on Thursday, May 13). It looks like we could have an extra long weekend, and if you want to get away, Emirates has just announced a flash sale on flights for Eid Al Fitr.

If you want to jet off somewhere, you’ll need to book fast to take advantage of the special fares, valid on bookings made today until May 1, 2021 for travel until September 30, 2021. Fly return to Cairo from Dhs1,525, or the Seychelles from Dhs3,475.

Some of the holiday destinations eligible for the special fares include:

Destination Economy Class Business Class Cairo Starting at Dhs1,525 Starting at Dhs6,595 Istanbul Starting at Dhs1,675 Starting at Dhs10,985 Larnaca Starting at Dhs2,395 Starting at Dhs11,005 Athens Starting at Dhs2,555 Starting at Dhs12,835 Seychelles Starting at Dhs3,475 Starting at Dhs10,025

To avail the fares and find out everything you need to know regarding travelling safely during Covid-19, visit emirates.com.

You could even use Emirates Holidays to seamlessly book three-night stays in various destinations, starting from Dhs1,849 per person, inclusive of return flights, overnight stays in a hotel, breakfast and 20 per cent bonus Skywards Miles.

It was announced today, April 26, that Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have begun working together in order to implement a new system which will digitally update and verify Covid-19 medical records.

Aiming to make passengers’ check-in process seamless and paperless, the system will provide details on recent PCR results and vaccination records.