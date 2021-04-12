Don’t let the Dubai summer stop you from working out…

Sports enthusiast, take note. Dubai Sports World is back for its 11th edition featuring an exciting range of activities. It will run for five months until September 22, 2021.

Held in association with Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Sports Council, three halls have been converted into a multi-sports destination hosting a line-up of sporting activities such as football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, padel tennis and table tennis.

Dubai Sports World has also organised a team of fully trained staff members to assist with various sports activities.

Leading professional training institutions from across the UAE including the IFA Football Academy, Its Just Cricket, Professional Sports Academy, Soccer Kids Sport Services, Shooting Star Sports Academy, Tennis 360 and Deepika’s Badminton Academy will also be at the venue hosting training and development programmes.

Safety measures in place

All sporting activities within Dubai World Trade Centre abide by the guidelines issued by the Government of Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council. Several protective measures will be in place at the venue to ensure the health and safety of all individuals, athletes, and staff.

With regards to masks, all visitors must wear a face mask at all times, unless engaged in strenuous physical activity, in which case masks may be lowered or removed. A list of all the regulations can be found here.

Before you head on over, make sure you download the app (available on iOS and Android) here. Not only will you need it to check-in but you can also book a course or pitch, search for players to form teams and more.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre said, ‘Sports play an essential role in bringing communities together, and we are delighted that DSW can once again provide a platform for visitors of all ages to remain active and engaged with the activities that they love.’

For more information, pricing and more, head to dubaisportsworld.ae

