Dig out those cricket jerseys as IPL season is back!

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches begin again this month on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Cricket fans are excited that the games are being played in the UAE, but sadly, we won’t be able to support the players at the stadiums.

Thankfully, the sports lounges, restaurants and cafes in Dubai have got us covered, so there are several places where we can catch all the live-action while sipping on drinks and enjoying a meal.

Here are some great spots to catch all the IPL in Dubai

Bar Nights & Bites

Located on the first level of Marriott Al Jaddaf, BNB is pouring unlimited drinks for free until the first boundary is scored. That’s right! Until the team batting scores a four or six, you can enjoy unlimited drinks. After they do, however, you can still sip your favourite drink and enjoy meals at just Dhs20. Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 317 7777. marriott.com Garden on 8 This laidback beer garden is already a favourite with the Media City after-work crowd. The cool vibes paired with the two-for-one happy hour deal makes this spot a must-visit during IPL season. Happy hour runs daily from 4pm to 8pm. Garden On 8, Level 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com ICON Bar For pocket-friendly deals, watch the IPL action live from ICON Bar. Sip on Dhs29 drinks all day, every day or get three pints and unlimited chicken wings for Dhs99. You can get also get a pint and a main course for Dhs49 or a plater of nibbles for Dhs99. ICON Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 9137. radissonhotels.com

ILA Restaurant & Cafe

Located on the shores of the Dubai Creek, catch the cricket matches on a big projector screen in the shisha lounge on its first floor. The restaurant is also offering up a menu during match hours with pocket-friendly prices. For Dhs29, you can get soup, salad and a main dish for just Dhs29. Want shisha? For Dhs69 you can get a shisha, soup, salad, main dish, dessert and a drink.

ILA Restaurant & Cafe, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 358 5822. @Ila cafe

Old Castello

This popular spot in Jumeirah will be rolling out IPL entertainment on all of its 12 TV Screens and a grand projector screen. There’s a chef special IPL themed quick bites and a mocktail and milkshake menu you have to check out. The ‘Century deal’ for Dhs100 will get you a regular shisha, one mocktail of your choice and one IPL themed quick starter.

Old Castello Restaurant & Cafe, 10C street, Behind Jumeirah Plaza, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Whatsapp: (0)52 942 2000. @oldcastellojumeirah

Original Wings and Ring Original Wings and Rings will be showing the match on four huge screens and multiple HD TVs. If you didn’t already know – the longest happy hour in town takes place here from Saturday to Monday from noon to 10pm. From Tuesday to Friday, happy hour is from 12pm to 8pm. Just make sure you reserve your spot on 050 686 7122 and 04 359 6900 as this venue is always bustling. Original Wings and Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 359 6900. ae.bwr-intl.com TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers The sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers will show the cricket action on three huge televisions and equally big sounds. During the match, indulge in one main course and two drinks for Dhs99, or call for a bucket of chilled hops for Dhs130. TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai

Cheer on your favourite team at this British gastropub while enjoying grub in the laid-back ambience. Get unlimited select house beverages and nibbles for Dhs250 per person. Opt for unlimited wings and select draughts for Dhs199. You will need to spend a minimum spend of Dhs125 per person during match hours.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 438 3100. @theeloquentelephant

The Huddle

This popular sports bar in Bur Dubai is serving up delicious pub grub and all-day happy hours with drinks starting from Dhs29. Grab a beer and wing combo for just Dhs59 or a chicken tikka masala and a pint for Dhs69. There are 24 massive screens all around plus one giant digital wall so you don’t miss the action.

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai, Dubai, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 100 7065. facebook.com/TheHuddleBurDubai

The Rose & Crown

At this cosy British venue, opt for the IPL special deal, post 12pm where you can get two pints of beer and either a Rose & Crown burger or a chicken tikka masala for Dhs150. During the IPL season on Mondays, you can also get one portion of chicken wings in a flavour of your choice for Dhs35 from 5pm to 11pm. There’s something for fans of British roast starting from Dhs90 plus a happy hour where you can get selected beverages from 4pm to 7pm for just Dhs29. Need a break from the screen? Play a game of jenga, pool or darts with your mates. Rose & Crown, Ground Floor, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

