Mama Mia that’s a tempting invitation…

Etihad Airways has just brought that Greek island summer vacay, a little bit closer.

Why? Kos they’ve just launched an airfare sale for flights to Athens with prices as low as Dhs995 for return flights.

There are also big discounts on those club class seats too. Return business class fares are available from just Dhs9,995.

Corfu what a cracker

The sale is now on and the discounts will remain in the air until May 3, 3021 for travel up until November 20, 2021. Bookings can be made through the etihad.com website or with participating travel agents.

Etihad’s current route scheduling has departures on the modern Airbus A320 aircraft taking off on Thursdays and Saturdays.

S’all Greek to us

We want to be dis-Crete but Dhs995 is an outrageously low price for jumping on a plane to visit the crucible of Western civilisation. It’s a destination almost unparalleled in providing a twin historical and gastronomic experience for its tourists.

The launchpad of European politics, democracy, medicine, philosophy, atomic theory and an absolutely banging line in crumbly-cheese salads.

Then there are the islands. From pin-prick Ionian atolls to Santorini’s Insta-famous volcanic sand beaches, from Mykonos’ legendary leisure scene to Crete’s secret turquoise coves, there’s a Greek Island for every mood.

Current restrictions

At the moment travellers from the UAE are not required to quarantine on arrival in Greece, but you may still need a visa depending on your nationality.

You’ll need a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours of entry, or a certificate demonstrating full vaccination. You’ll also have to complete the traveller locator form found at travel.gov.gr.

Greece however does not appear on the most current version of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, so residents returning from Greece will have to quarantine after arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Tracked isolation will last for a period of 10 days, regardless of whether you’re vaccinated and further PCR tests will be required.

Important note – when preparing for any trip, especially at the moment always check the most up-to-date entry requirements of your destination, and of the territory, you’re departing from.

Images: Etihad