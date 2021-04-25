These are serious works of art…

Think you’ve tried and tested some of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafes? Well, have you ever heart of Desert Garden? It’s somewhat of a hidden gem, with the beautiful little cafe being found on Jumeirah Street in Umm Suqeim.

Giving a nod to the floral cafe and restaurant trend, Desert Garden is big into botanicals, with a cute flower arch outside on the terrace and big plant prints adorning the walls, seating and cushions inside. Whilst the cafe may be small in size, there’s nothing small about the menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DESERT GARDEN 🍃 (@desertgarden.uae)

Desert garden serves up a range of dishes that are almost too Instagrammable to eat. There’s hearty breakfast options such as the Irish Truffle Scramble, comprising of parmesan eggs with truffle oil and moreish baguette sticks, to a mushroom-stuffed croissant.

Dishes come fully loaded, such as the jungle fries, a towering artwork of carby goodness, or the dragon shrimps sanctuary, which is drizzled in spicy sauce. Other options include juicy sliders or the Amazonico pasta, which is a cheese-lover’s dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DESERT GARDEN 🍃 (@desertgarden.uae)

The desserts need a mention all on their own. We’re not sure whether to stare at them or eat them, but we reckon the latter. The Kinder Dynamite has layers of white and milk chocolate with a chocolate lollipop on top and a drizzle of sauce.

Or, try the Kinder Egg, a white chocolate hollow egg creation that cracks and melts as molten chocolate is poured over it. For those who prefer a fruitier dessert, the Alaskan Mount is a cool tower shape surrounded by fresh berries.

Desert Garden, 609 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, open 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 505 1566. @desertgarden.uae