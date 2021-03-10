It’s so close we can almost taste it…

Thursday, April 1

1. Dine 77 storeys high at this brand new rooftop restaurant

Address Beach Resort’s much-anticipated rooftop pool and restaurant, way up on the 77th floor, have now opened with incredible views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as well as Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai. Zeta Seventy Seven is the second instalment of the chic concept, Zeta, which first opened in Address Downtown. The restaurant serves a contemporary Asian menu, with guests able to book a table for lunch or dinner from now.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, Restaurant 11am to 1am, Pool 10am to sunset, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

2. Do a fitness class for a dirham

New Bare DXB branch in That Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates is offering fitness classes for just Dhs1 this week. Whether you’re a Bare regular or a total newbie, the Dh1 class is open to everyone, but you’ll need to take part between Sunday March 28 and Saturday April 3. Classes kick off from 7am on weekdays, 9.30am on Fridays and 10am on Saturdays.

Bare DXB, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, March 28 to April 3, 7am onwards, Dh1. Tel: (0)5 445 5059. bare.fitness

3. Dine on a posh dinner at a fraction of the price

Go on a culinary journey around Asia and the Middle East at Taiko Dubai. It’s Dhs250 for a three-course sharing dinner inclusive of dishes such as salmon tataki served with a side of wasabi sorbet for starters and sea bream yellow curry for mains.

Taiko Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Dubai, dinner served from 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 281 4010. @taikodubai

Friday, April 2

4. Take part in a dragon boat race

If you’re looking for something a little different to do this weekend, why not sign up to take part in a dragon boat race? The Dragon Boat challenge is a series of 200-metre races taking place at Dubai’s Waterfront Market on April 2 and 3. The teams will be divided into four race categories: Open, Mixed, Women & Corporate. For each race category teams will compete in heats, semi-finals and then the finals.

You can register here.

5. Go to a waterpark

Legoland Waterpark is finally reopening its doors on Thursday, April 1, just in time for spring break, and it’s inviting you to come and play. Perfect for families or groups of friends, Legoland Waterpark has loads of fun water slides for all ages. During the spring break holidays, families who buy tickets to Legoland Waterpark will also get access to the Legoland Theme Park next door from 5pm.

Legoland Waterpark, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Tel: (0)4 820 3123. @legoland.com

6. Soak up the sun at this Insta-worthy rooftop pool

The Penthouse Dubai has kept its pool off limits until recently, and we’re pleased to share that the glass-walled Insta-famous pool has officially reopened. Every Friday and Saturday, guests can enjoy all-day pool access, plus unlimited drinks and a chef’s special lunch platter all in one package. For the girls, this brand new offer is priced at Dhs250, while for the guys, the same deal is Dhs350.

The Penthouse Dubai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

7. Explore the theme of hope and positivity at DIFC Art Nights this weekend

There are events running all throughout this week at Dubai Art Week but DIFC Art Nights will conclude the occasion on Thursday April 1 and Friday April 2. The upcoming event will explore the theme of hope and positivity, for reasons that need no explanation. This season is all about looking towards the future and creating positive experiences for people now.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village DIFC, Thursday April 1 and Friday April 2, free entry. difc.ae/events/difc-art-nights

Saturday, April 3

8. Check out a cool art exhibition

An exhibition called ‘Rethink the Regular’ is running until Saturday, April 3 at Dubai Design District (d3). From seeing classic cars to a number of eye-catching installations and art exhibitions, graffiti works, workshops, fashion pop-ups and more.

For more information on what you can get up to at d3, visit this link here.

Dubai Design District, Al Khail Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 433 3000. @d3dubai

9. There’s masterclasses and top giveaways at this food festival

It’s the last weekend of Homegrown@Souk Food Festival which sees you take part in plenty of masterclasses such as cocktail-making for the adults and pizza-making for the little ones. Loads of the restaurants at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah hotspot, such as folly by Nick & Scott, are taking part in Dubai Restaurant Week, which means you can take advantage of specially-curated set menus at a fraction of their usual cost.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, April 2 and 3. Get tickets and full schedule for the masterclasses here.

10. Relax with a luxe day at the beach

Lucky Fish is the name of the brand new restaurant at West Beach and it certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. As well as offering a stunning spot for dining and sun downers, there’s plenty for sunbathing too, from cushy sun beds to a ‘private shell’ or huge white-washed cabanas.

King bed (up to 2 people): Dhs250 weekdays (Dhs150 redeemable on F&B), Dhs350 weekend (Dhs250 redeemable on F&B)

Private shell (partially shaded private nest up – to 2 people): Dhs500 minimum spend

Luxe Cabanas (private area with king bed, sofa, lounge table, ceiling fan – up to 8 people): Dhs1000 weekdays minimum spend, Dhs2000 weekend minimum spend

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially open Friday, February 25. @luckyfishdubai

