And relax…

With Ramadan underway and Dubai summer fast approaching, often it’s the best time of year in Dubai to take a bit of time to look after yourself. Whether that’s eating healthy or getting in more exercise, there’s every reason to compliment it with a nice relaxing massage.

Need another reason? How about two-for-one massages at one of Dubai’s coolest spas? Enter Away Spa at the futuristic W Dubai – The Palm hotel. From May 1 until September 15, UAE residents can enjoy the two-for-one offer on all 30, 60 and 90-minute massages.

Choose from Detox, De-stress, Go Deep, Reset, Arabian and Thai massages, each designed to relieve tension and leave you feeling relaxed and recharged. Massage prices start from Dhs520, and when they’re two for one, that works out at a value Dhs260 per person.

If you’re looking for a traditional spa this isn’t it. It is, however, unlike any spa you’ve probably seen before; darkly lit, with neon lights and futuristic design combining to give you the ultimate edgy, new-age experience. The massage beds are amazing – you climb in under what feels like a thick duvet and lay on a warmed mattress.

With all massages you’ll have access to the luxe spa’s facilities, including the steam room, sauna, whirlpool and experience shower. The striking spa is one of the most wow-worthy ones we’ve seen in the city, and comes complete with treatment rooms, relaxation areas and a neon-hued beauty bar.

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, two-for-one available May 1 until September 15. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

