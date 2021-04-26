The new spot looks gorgeous…

If you’re in the know with Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene, you’ll definitely know about No.FiftySeven, the supper club turned Instagrammable cafe in Al Bateen. But in case you’re not familiar, the cute spot offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a host of delicious pastries on the daily.

Recently What’s On announced that the stunning spot will be opening a new branch at That Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates. Now, we can also reveal that it will be opening its doors on Thursday April 29.

A few lucky foodies have already been invited for a sneak peek and the new cafe looks gorgeous. With minimalist design, a neutral colour palette and plenty of comfortable tub seats, it definitely looks one to check out this weekend.

Start your day with one of the tempting breakfast dishes, including hash brown Benedict (the combo we’ve all been waiting for), activated charcoal pancakes, fig ricotta bowls, açai bowls, shaksuka, breakfast burritos and more.

The lobster linguini looks like a must-try dish, as does the coneafa dessert filled with vanilla cheesecake cream and caramelised pecans. If you’re planning to stop by No.FiftySeven once it opens, make sure you arrive hungry.

The new cafe is already taking bookings so if you want to be one of the first to experience it, be sure to get in touch with them directly via Instagram.

No.FiftySeven Boutique Cafe, That Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, opens April 29, 10am to 10pm. no57.co

