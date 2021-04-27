Take note of these rules and restrictions…

The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office has just announced that Ras Al Khaimah is extending the Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures until June 8, 2021.

The announcement was made on the media’s office official Twitter account on April 27.

#RasAlKhaimah extends the implementation of COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures until June 8.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/DRewTw2sCb — Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (@RAKmediaoffice) April 27, 2021

Here’s a reminder of the preventative measures and restrictions that need to be followed.

According to the extension, capacity at public beaches and parks are limited to 70 per cent.

Shopping malls and centres are allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity.

Public transportation, cinemas, entertainment events and venues, fitness centres and gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels are to limit their capacity to 50 per cent.

Restaurants and cafés are also required to maintain a two-metre distance between tables, with a maximum of four allowed to sit together unless they belong to the same family.

Additionally, there is a strict limit on the number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings (including weddings) to 10. Funerals, it was added, are allowed to have up to 20 attendees.

Earlier this week on April 20, 2021 the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) called on the public, both citizens and residents above the age of 16 who did not get vaccinated, to visit the nearest vaccination center and get the vaccine.

#NCEMA: We call on the public, both citizens and residents above the age of 16 who did not get vaccinated, to visit the nearest vaccination center and get the vaccine.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/JJ6ZUMp7nS — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 20, 2021

The authority added that strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

It started that ‘delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine will pose a threat to the safety of society and put all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, as it poses a major challenge to the national efforts to recover.’

