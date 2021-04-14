The 264-room hotel will have four restaurants and two outdoor infinity pools…

If you’ve driven up Palm Jumeirah recently, you’ll have struggled not to notice a huge tower finishing completion in the middle of the trunk. That’s The Palm Tower, and in it you’ll find the newly opened The View at The Palm, the upcoming SushiSamba, and The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm will occupy the first 18 floors of the giant structure, conveniently located next to Nakheel Mall and centred between dining hotspots Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare.

Pipped to open this May, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm will have 264 rooms and 26 suites, all designed in St. Regis’ elegant luxury style. The new property promises four new restaurants including a seafood spot named Cordelia, a ladies’ only afternoon tea lounge called Her by Caroline Astor.

The hotel will also offer rejuvenating treatments at the brand’s signature Iridium Spa, and an extensive range of unique fitness and relaxation facilities. We’re also promised not one but two infinity outdoor swimming pools to relax at under the sun.

“We look forward to opening the doors of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm in May. Our guests will enjoy an unparalleled level of exceptional luxury and intuitive service in an unrivalled address in the heart of Palm Jumeirah,” said Marwan Fadel, General Manager of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm.

According to its website, room rates at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm start from Dhs870 per night including all fees and taxes. The hotel has begun to take bookings from May 2021 onwards.

For more exciting hotels set to launch this year, check out our list of openings.