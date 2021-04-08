Boarding soon, AUH to Israel from just Dhs99…

Following the news this week that Etihad had completed the first scheduled flight between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, there’s another airline getting in on the act.

Budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be offering flights to Tel Aviv from April 18, 2021 with fares starting as low as Dhs99. That’s for one-way, return from Dhs198.

The schedule will start with a thrice-weekly service, moving up to daily departures in May.

Tickets are available to book online and via the app now. We’ve sampled some dates, and if you can be flexible on your trip timings, there are plenty of days where the Dhs99 fares are available.

This news comes in a week where we also learned that Isreal has made it on to Abu Dhabi’s ‘no quarantine on arrival’ Green List.

There are however still restrictions on all tourists entering Israel, it’s only possible after successfully applying for special permission.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.

“The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers.”

Images: Wizz Air